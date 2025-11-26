Eli Drinkwitz Addresses Field Goal Operation Issues: The Buzz
The Missouri Tigers have undoubtedly struggled on special teams all season long. Whether it was in field goal protection or nearly everything in the punting game, there have been multiple mishaps on special teams this season.
Missouri's field goal unit was a massive issue against the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 13. The first of three field goal attempts went in, but was nearly blocked and the kick itself from freshman Robert Meyer was poor. The second was blocked, due to both slow operation time, as head coach Eli Drinkwitz coined it, and bad edge protection.
"There's only so many people that you can have on the line of scrimmage, and then it becomes a matter of time," Drinkwitz told the media on Tuesday. "How much time does it take somebody to get from point A to point B?"
The ugliness of the first two kicks was solved by inserting sophomore Oliver Robbins into the lineup. He attempted a 21-yard field goal against the Sooners, but that was it for his scoring impact.
"Our timing mechanism has just not been fast enough, and that is the responsibility of everybody involved to get that fixed," Drinkwitz said. "We made an adjustment with a different kicker, and the timing was easily made."
Robbins will likely be the starting kicker for the final two games of the season. Drinkwitz attributed some of Meyer's mistakes throughout the season to being young and inexperienced, along with slowing things down around him too much.
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
- Missouri men's basketball took care of business against South Carolina State, winning 98-66. - Final stats
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
Nothing today.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri Tigers guard Kobe Brown made an emphatic play for the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, dunking over two Los Angeles Lakers defenders.
- Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper was nominated for the Broyles Award, an award for the nation's best positional coach in college football.
- Despite the poor final result, Missouri's road loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 13 brought in seriously impressive television numbers.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I appreciated everyone staying out there and cheering so long. … We had some seniors crying, but when it's your last home game, you're allowed to do that."- Brad Smith
On this day in Mizzou history...
November 26, 1909: Mizzou tops Kansas 12-6 in Kansas City to secure its first conference championship (Missouri Valley) with an overall mark of 7-0-1.
