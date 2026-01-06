CJ Bass III Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Returns to Mizzou, per Report

Eli Drinkwitz is flexing his muscles in the player retention department after pulling CJ Bass III out of the transfer portal. This was first reported by PowerMizzou.



Bass was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025, both committing and signing with the Tigers. He was the No. 335 player in the class, along with No. 31 of all cornerbacks. Bass attended East St. Louis High School in Illinois and was the ninth-best player in the state, all according to composite rankings. His offer list in high school included Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Auburn, LSU and others.



The East St. Louis native appeared in two games this season for the Tigers against Central Arkansas and UMass, registering 27 total snaps. He will have four more years of eligibility remaining.

In those four appearances, Bass recorded four total tackles and a pass deflection. All of his tackles came in Week 1 against Central Arkansas.



The retention of Bass is a big one for many reasons. The safety position has been a hot one so far in the transfer portal, with the Tigers targeting many and even getting a few on campus. So far, San Diego State's Dalesean Staley, Notre Dame's JaDon Blair and Michigan's Elijah Dotson have all taken visits, with potentially more to come.



Missouri is also retaining Mose Phillips III, Trajen Greco, Santana Banner and Jackson Hancock, while also bringing in three freshmen in Jayden McGregory, Brody Jones and Carter Stewart. A transfer or two could round out the position group nicely, especially with Bass officially returning.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

