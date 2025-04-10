Eli Drinkwitz Addresses Spring Portal Philosophy for Mizzou
Everybody knows that the transfer portal is alive and thriving in college athletics and that it certainly isn't going anywhere.
Now, with the second of two windows of the transfer portal opening for college football, the Missouri Tigers will get a final run at adding more talent to their roster. At least, they could if they wanted to.
For head coach Eli Drinkwitz, it might not be neccesary. After an impressive transfer portal class earlier in the year and some evaluation of where the roster stands after spring practices, there is certainly a sense of confidence in the pieces he has for next season.
"I feel very strongly — and maybe content’s not the right word — but very confident in our football team right now,” Drinkwitz said at a press conference on Tuesday. “I think we have a very talented football team. I think we have a very cohesive football team.”
Crazy things happen in the era of the transfer portal now and it's possible someone who wasn't expected to leave ends up entering the craziness. Drinkwitz doesn't think that will happen but again, crazy things now occur.
"So unless there’s a huge surprise, which I haven’t seen so far, I don’t anticipate that we have to go get this position or that position,” Drinkwitz said.
Despite the twists and turns, Drinkwiz does not expect an overabundance of players to leave. In fact, he went as far as to put a cap number on the total amount of guys who could leave.
“I don't anticipate it'll be more than eight, but you never know," Drinkwitz said. "It's just part of what college football is right now."
He hasn't missed the mark yet. So far, only two have left in the spring window, including quarterback Drew Pyne and defensive end Jahkai Lang. Both contributed last season and Lang especially could have played a role in a deep edge room this season, but the transfers of both players do make some sense.
Though it's not a specific position, there are a couple of avenues Drinkwitz and his staff could take while addressing portal needs. Whether it's someone they can develop into a starter or someone who can play right away, that player will have to be ready to compete at whichever position he plays.
"If somebody leaves and that provides us an opportunity — either to add the best player available, or maybe to add a younger guy who can come in and develop — or if we feel like we need to create some competition because certain players aren’t achieving at the level we want them to, and we need to challenge them... because the only thing better than competition is a lot of competition — then yeah, we may factor that in,” Drinkwitz said.
At the end of the day, if you aren't going to compete for a starting spot on Drinkwitz's team, there may not be a spot for that player. It's a fine line because depth players do want to go find more playing time, like Lang and Pyne, but they still played a role in elevating the competitive level of the team.
"Anybody that can help us win the SEC Championship, we would be open to,” Drinkwitz said.
The presence of the transfer portal is now a constant each year, but the rules revolving around it seem to either be nonexistent or constantly changing. That makes it hard for teams to adapt, especially when it's happening on the fly.
However, teams, coaching staffs and universities have no choice but to change with the times if they want to compete. In Missouri's case, that's especially important, being in the SEC. So far, it would be a fair assessment to say that Drinkwitz and his team haven't fallen behind at all and have navigated a new college landscape properly.
“We’ve tried to adapt and use the rules the best way possible,” Drinkwitz said. “I think there’s zero doubt that a big part of our success the past three or four years has been our ability to embrace NIL, embrace the transfer portal, and use it as a net positive. Be adaptable.”
Drinkwitz and the Tigers appear to be in a good spot heading into the summer and eventually the fall. He has plenty of depth at multiple positions, with no clear weaknesses jumping out as obvious.