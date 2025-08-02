Eli Drinkwitz Addresses Week 1 Standouts in Mizzou Fall Camp
It might be too early to tell who's going to play and who's not, or who's going to contribute and who's not for the Missouri Tigers. That doesn't mean that head coach Eli Drinkwitz can't be impressed with a few guys through the first week of fall practices.
That's exactly the case for a few guys early on. A variety of players have started to impress Drinkwitz for a variety of reasons, whether it's impactful plays or someone presenting himself as a leader.
The ladder is the case for linebacker Khalil Jacobs, who missed a good chunk of last season due to injury. He's back and better for Missouri, making his presence felt as a player and a leader. Jacobs is widely known as a positive and impactful person in the locker room for the Tigers, a sentiment he's carrying on during his second year.
“I think Khalil Jacobs has been unbelievable," Drinkwitz said on August 2. "Just his passion, authority on the field and the way he encourages and then discourages the offense with his play, he's been really impressive to me."
On offense, a few guys are starting to emerge as players who can help lead the team in the locker room. One is a transfer who's still fighting for his starting position on the offensive line, but has multiple years of experience at his previous school to justify a large role on the team.
The other is a third-year playmaker who's looking to break out. He's beginning to excel at something that he's struggled with in the past, which points to potential improvements in his game.
"On the offensive side of the ball, Dominick Giudice had a really good day today from the leading standpoint," Drinkwitz said. "Marquis Johnson has been very consistent. That's been a healthy side for us.”
Outside of leadership standouts, there are a few guys who have been making plays and catching Drinkwitz's eye in drills. It is again too early to tell if these players will be contributors this season, but, at the very minimum, they're off to solid starts.
The most commonly mentioned name was defensive tackle Marquis Gracial, who's entering his fourth year with the program. He's been tabbed as someone who could be destined for a leap this season and so far, that seems to be the case.
"I would say Marquis Gracial has probably grabbed my eye the most, just the difference in how he plays and how he commands his performance," Drinkwitz said.
Two others that stood out for the Tigers are bench pieces who have at least one season under their belts with Missouri. They aren't exactly expected to have large roles with the team, but knowing they can slot in and make plays is a positive.
"Jalen Catalon was out today and Jackson [Hancock] stepped up, had a big interception in Skelly today. Connor Tollison was out for a little bit," Drinkwitz said on Saturday. "Tristan Wilson came to step right in. So really pleased with some of these guys and their abilities."
Hancock may not be a player who sees much run, if any at all, this coming season. That being said, having a guy in the depths of a position room who can step in and make plays is never a bad thing. This could be a good sign for the future of Hancock with the Tigers.
Wilson is a veteran of the Missouri offense, so Wilson finding ways to contribute isn't all that surprising. He's expected to be someone who bounces around the offensive line as a depth piece for the Tigers and his years of experience at multiple positions should help with that.
Just because one player made one good play or led his group for one practice period shouldn't mean that they will get run this season. However, if it's a sign of things to come for the list of aforementioned standouts, this may not be the last time their names are bounced around.