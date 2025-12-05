Bowl Projections for Mizzou Ahead of Conference Championship Week

Following an 8-4 regular season outing, the Missouri Tigers are set to play in a bowl game for the fifth straight season during the Eli Drinkwitz era. There are plenty of routes the Tigers could be taking to close out their season, all of which would feature some interesting matchups.

Missouri closed out its 2025 season with a 31-17 win over Arkansas. It was yet another ugly victory that encapsulated Missouri's season in many ways, but a win is a win nonetheless.



Regardless, the Tigers are moving onto bowl season in full force. They've been ready for their bowl game since the week leading up to their matchup with Arkansas, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. He also knows that, despite their four losses and multiple close games, his team is a good one.



"We are not discouraged," Drinkwitz said on Nov. 25. "We know that we're a good football team, and we know that we've got a lot to play for."

Last year, the Tigers took to Nashville to face Iowa in the Music City Bowl. They walked away with a 27-24 win in the same late-game, dramatic fashion that they won most of their games last year.



There seem to be three legitimate candidates for where the Tigers could play in the postseason. There's the Texas Bowl, which would feature a matchup with a Big 12 opponent, the Duke's Mayo Bowl with an ACC opponent and the Music City Bowl, which features a Big 10 opponent.



Many major outlets have the Tigers heading to Charlotte to play an ACC opponent. It looks like their crop of teams could be Louisville, Duke and Wake Forest.

Here's a look at where the Tigers could end up later in December or early in January to finish out their 2025 season.

CBS Sports Projection:

Texas Bowl vs. Iowa State in Houston, Texas

December 27, 2025

College Football News Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Wake Forest in Charlotte, North Carolina

January 2, 2026

On SI Bowl Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina

January 2, 2026

On3 Bowl Projection:

Texas Bowl vs. Houston in Houston, Texas

December 27, 2025

Athlon Sports Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Louisville in Charlotte, North Carolina

January 2, 2026

ESPN Bowl Projection:

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl vs. Nebraska in Nashville, Tennessee

December 30, 2025



Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina

January 2, 2026

