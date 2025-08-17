Eli Drinkwitz Discusses Mizzou Defensive Standouts Following Week 3 of Fall Camp
The defensive side of the ball for the Missouri Tigers is expected to be their strongsuit, with experienced returners and transfers littered throughout. It has plenty of depth at multiple positions as well, which should ensure the units success.
So far, through three weeks of fall camp, Drinkwitz is pleased with the progress and depth of his defense. According to the head coach, the depth on the defensive side of the ball has exceeded his expectations.
With that, plenty of names are starting to stand out as contributors, outside of the ones who were already expected to do so. In the safety room, three names have caught the attention of Drinkwitz and his coaching staff as fall camp comes to a close.
"Yeah, I'll tell you what, man, Caleb Flagg has had an outstanding fall camp," Drinkwitz told reporters on Saturday. "Santana Banner has been really, really good. Mose Phillips has been good."
Sticking in the secondary, Drinkwitz is now confidence in what they have in the cornerback room. He says that he knows "exactly where they are at" with the three cornerbacks, likely referring to Dreyden Norwood, Toriano Pride and Washington State transfer Stephen Hall.
The level of experience and snaps played between those three is bountiful, which should help the Tigers plenty.
"Those guys have played a lot of football and been effective in coverage for a long time, so it's really a luxury that we have," Drinkwitz said at the end of Week 2 of fall camp.
On the defensive interior, junior Marquis Gracial continues to be a name that stands out. Drinkwitz said Gracial was one player who'd taken a huge step up in the offseason, which continues to be true. It's looking like an increased role is in the cards for the St. Louis native.
"We got six defensive ends that continue to pop for us," Drinkwitz said. "I feel really good about the way Marquis Gracial has grown up and developed, the size and dominance that he can play with on the interior."
The freshmen the Tigers have on the defensive line are also finding ways to contribute this fall and could see the field during the season as depth pieces. Defensive tackle Jason Dowell and edge rushers Daeden Hopkins and Javion Hilson all found ways to wreak havoc in the backfield in Saturday's practice.
"Jason Dowell had a sack, Daeden Hopkins had a sack," Drinkwitz said. "Javion Hilson had a sack, a lot of sacks."
Missouri's defensive depth goes beyond second and third team players. There are multiple guys who may not see the field on defense this season that are standing out in othe ways, primarily on special teams.
"The good news is the rest of these guys, like the Brian Huffs of the world, man, they've really shined on special teams," Drinkwitz said. "Length and speed and can really run, and that's been exciting. Jeremiah Beasley is a guy who's really popped, both playing and playing special teams. So it gives Coach Link a deep bench to really get guys on the field."
Drinkwitz is looking for a certain number of players he can find comfort in playing on defense as the season rolls around. These final weeks of fall camp are important for that reason; rounding out the defensive rotation and depth.
"At the end of the day, we don't play with just 11 guys," Drinkwitz said. "We play with 20, 25, if we're playing really good defense. And I think we got the ability — I feel strongly about 18 right now."