Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz described his team’s 48-21 loss to Georgia as a “comedy of errors.” Nobody wants to be a comedy act; especially not a Southeastern Conference football program trying to break into the exclusive upper echelon of the prestigious conference. Now, with Missouri as the last team receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll, holding a losing SEC record and tumbling toward the bottom of the conference standings, Drinkwitz is making changes. Everywhere.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. That's not the process that we're in right now,” Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday. “We're making changes. There's some competitive changes on the depth chart that need to be made — and will be made. There are changes to how we operate from the schedule, the physicality that we need to practice with. I'm not good with what happened Saturday, and I don't want anybody to think I am good with it.”

Drinkwitz has been loyal to his players, that’s no secret. He publicly, strongly defended former quarterback Brady Cook when fans at Memorial Stadium booed him during player introductions before Missouri’s 2023 win over Kansas State. He defended Luther Burden III’s so-called character issues during Burden’s NFL draft process. He’s stuck by his guns and publicly supported kicker Blake Craig through struggles this season.

But there’s a difference between supporting a player as a person and supporting a player as a player.

“I've told these guys your performance doesn't determine how I feel about you or my care for you as a man and what my belief in it is for you as a student-athlete,” Drinkwitz said. “But at the end of the day, you have to perform at a level that is consistent with winning for you to maintain that position.”

Along with putting the better performer on the field, depth-chart changes will send a message to the player getting replaced. Drinkwitz flipped from the field to the hardwood to paraphrase the words of Hall-Of-Fame basketball coach Bob Knight: “Ass meets bench, bench tells ass to change behavior.”

Drinkwitz, repeatedly this season, has taken blame after loss. He’ll mention planning, preparing players and more as reasons to point the blame at him. He did so again Tuesday after referring to how his team “didn’t start” against Georgia.

“I didn't put us in a position through offense and defensive schemes to keep that game in an opportunity for us to win, that's on me to control the game better, and I didn’t do that” Drinkwitz said. “So again, I'm not disappointed in our players. I want everybody to understand. I am not blaming our players. That is not them. I'm blaming me.”

Sophomore defensive lineman Jason Dowell argues differently.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"I don't want him to take all that blame,” Dowell said. “At the end of the day, yes, he's coaching, but we're the guys that have to put in the product on the field. We have to execute, as he always says. We have to be a tough team that executes. We're the tough team that has to go out and execute. We have to stop the run. We have to run the ball. We have to cover kicks."

Banner agrees: “He's not going out there on the field. As a captain,, I tell the guys, like, ‘That wasn't us. We have to fix that, because that's unacceptable.’”

The 48 points given up to Georgia was the most points Missouri has allowed since its 49-39 loss to No. 23 LSU in 2023. Recurring issues in the secondary were at the forefront of that, the Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton completing 18 of his 24 passes for 252 yards and a touchdowns, along with throwing six passes for 20 or more yards.

The defense, though, was far from the only problem.

Missouri’s special teams have been at the forefront of its issues all season and were quite prominent in the loss to Georgia. Brunno Reus’ first punt went for 33 yards and set the Bulldogs up for a touchdown drive beginning at their own 40-yard line. His last punt of the game went for 38 yards, too, although it was recovered thanks to a Georgia muff. Reus also handles kickoff duties; Missouri picked the second-half kickoff in the direction with the wind at Reus’ back, but Reus’ kick allowed for a 58-yard Georgia return.

Craig wasn’t any better. He missed a 29-yard chip shot to close the game, his third miss in the last two weeks and his second miss from within 30 yards this season. Even long snapper Brett Le Blanc, who was named to the preseason All-SEC second team, was replaced by backup Henry Crosby at one point against the Bulldogs. Drinkwitz says the starting job for kicker, kickoff specialist and punter are all “open.”

“There's nothing consistent about any of those performances that would lend to they should automatically be able to jog out there and be the same,” Drinkwitz said. “So we'll see how that shakes out this week. … The question was asked to me last week on where I thought the issues were, and I bluntly said I don't think our specialists have performed to their capabilities, and (they) went out there and did the same thing. …

“If we're not going to make field goals, I got to put somebody else in there. Like I can't just jog somebody out there and miss a 30-yard field goal. I mean, that's on me. That's on me as (a coach). That's on coach (John) Papuchis.”

A frustrated, angry and changed Missouri team will play Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.