Missouri football has endured a downward spiral in the last two weeks after falling out of the College Football Playoff race following losses to Texas and Georgia. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz took the blame after the losses, and on Tuesday he said the Tigers need to be better for the fans ahead of Saturday night's matchup against Kentucky.

The Tigers entered November with a 6-3 (3-2 Southeastern Conference) record and were fresh off a 34-10 victory against Arkansas. They had witnessed some lows like the road losses to Mississippi State and Ole Miss, but with wins against Florida and Texas A&M, Missouri still had a chance to make the College Football Playoff. But after dropping back-to-back games to start the month, the Tigers are out of the race.

Missouri's coach Eli Drinkwitz cited the 48-21 loss to Georgia as the first time Missouri had been "boat-raced" since 2021. With the Tigers returning to Faurot Field at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Drinkwitz wants to put a better product out on the field. Not just for his players and the organization, but for the fans.

"They deserve a better product. Bottom line, they deserve a better product than what we demonstrated," Drinkwitz said. "At home we've given them a great product, but I ain't taking it for granted. So I'm not taking it for granted. And I hope that they can feel the urgency and the anger of that ain't good enough."

Drinkwitz spoke highly of the fans Tuesday, referencing a great environment all season that has been created by the student section, tailgating and the fans as a whole.

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Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz stands on the field prior to a game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We got unbelievable fans, they're going to show up. I fully anticipate this building's going to be loud, and it's going to be an unbelievable environment," Drinkwitz said. "They work really, really hard to come to these games, and they pay a hell of a lot of money to buy tickets to come to these games, and we all make way too much money. I may get criticized for saying that, but I make too much money. So I don't take it for granted what the fans do in order for us to have this opportunity."

Defensive tackle Jason Dowell also spoke highly of the fans during Tuesday's press conference. The sophomore leader is in his second year at Missouri, fulfilling a life-long dream to play in front of thousands of fans.

"It means a lot because they pay so much money. They park far as ever, walk into the stadium that's 20 minutes away from where they park, just to get the opportunity to go to the top of stadium to watch us play football," Dowell said. "Growing up as a little kid, that's all you dreamed about. You dreamed about playing in front of (50,000 to) 60,000 people, just watching you do what you love and what God has blessed you to do. So it means a lot to me, especially."

Much like Drinkwitz, after last week's loss, Dowell wants to show the Tiger faithful a better output.

"When you put on a disappointing product like that, it's like dang," Dowell said. "You think about the things that you need to do for yourself, for your family and of course the things that you need to attain for yourself. But you're also looking at the people that are trying to support you, people that are also looking forward to seeing you succeed. So that's a real big thing as well."

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