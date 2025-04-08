Eli Drinkwitz Names Transfer as Starting Right Tackle
For the most part, the Missouri Tigers' offensive line is still a work in progress.
The group has three starters to replace, and another dealing with a long-term injury.
But amongst the uncertainty, Keagen Trost has been the one newcomer to establish a starting spot for himself already. The Wake Forest transfer has solidified himself as the leader for the starting right tackle spot, head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced in a press conference Tuesday.
Trost is entering his seventh year of college football after starting 11 games at left tackle, and one at right tackle for Wake Forest in 2024. But even with Trost's experience, it was difficult for Drinkwitz to evaluate how Trost would fit into Missouri's offensive scheme, which asks offensive linemen to move qucikly horizontally for wide-zone running concepts.
"It was little bit hard to know on tape how physical and how athletic he was, just because of the style of scheme he was playing last year," Drinkwitz said.
But, through spring practices, Drinkwitz and his staff's confidence in Trost grew. Having the opportunity to go against an edge rusher room highlighted by Damon Wilson, rated as a top-five transfer available in this portal class, was a worthy test for Trost.
"Watching him compete, watching him be visible, watching him play against those guys get beat, respond," Drinkwitz said. "He's got athleticism, he's got toughness, he's got a lot playing experience. And so I feel very confident to man that side and confident."
The spot to the right of Trost at right guard will be up for grabs, with last year's starter Cam'Ron Johnson graduating. Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice and redshirt sophomore Logan Reichert stand out as two candidates to compete for the job.