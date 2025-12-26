Eli Drinkwitz Reveals Status of Zion Young for the Gator Bowl

Following an arrest on Dec. 13, Missouri defensive end Zion Young will play for the Tigers in the Gator Bowl, head coach Eli Drinkwitz shared in a press conference Friday, according to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress.

Young was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to properly affix a license plate. He was released on summons shortly after. He'll still need to appear in court at a time and date that is yet to be determined.



But, as Drinkwitz revealed, he'll be able to play in the final game of his collegiate career.

"Disappointed with the actions of Zion Young and the decision making that he had as a team captain and player," Drinkwitz said in a press conference on Dec. 16. "We love Zion. We will handle all discipline internally. And young men make mistakes, it’s something that we can all learn and grow from and understand the seriousness and significance of that decision. And we've got to do a better job educating our guys not to make that decision and put people in harm's way, so we will do that."

Young has been a starter for Missouri in each of the last two seasons after transferring from Michigan State. In 2025, he recorded 6.5 sacks and forced two fumbles. He's projected to be one of the top edge rusher prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. He's accepted an invite to play in the Senior Bowl, a pre-draft all-star game, on Jan. 31.

Young and the Tigers will play against No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

