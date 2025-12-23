How to Watch Mizzou in the Gator Bowl Against the Virginia Cavaliers

The Missouri Tigers are set to end their season two days after Christmas, taking on the Virginia Cavaliers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.



The Tigers finished their season on a high note, taking down Arkansas 31-17 on the road. Missouri now sits at 8-4 on the season, with a chance to make program history by notching three straight seasons with nine or more wins.



Missouri's attention is now shifted to the Gator Bowl, taking on a talented Virginia squad that was a single win away from making the College Football Playoff.



"We're playing a tremendous Virginia team, who was a playoff-caliber team who won the ACC regular season champs," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Dec. 9. "They got tremendous coaches, coach Elliot, ACC Coach of the Year. They're really good in all three phases. And so for us to have an opportunity to play on ABC, 7:30 (p.m.) on a Saturday night versus a playoff-worthy team, I think it's going to be tremendous competition."

It's worth noting that the Tigers will be down a large group of players for this bowl game. Tight end Brett Norfleet and linebacker Josiah Trotter both sustained injuries in the regular-season finale against Arkansas and Drinkwitz ruled them out for this game.



The Tigers have also seen multiple transfer portal departures, the most notable of them being quarterback Beau Pribula. Freshman Matt Zollers will start in his place.



Wide receivers Joshua Manning and Marquis Johnson also announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. Running back Marquise Davis, who appeared in three games this season and recorded 200 yards, also will transfer.

Here are all the streaming and radio details for Missouri's final game of the 2025 season, along with a complete schedule of the rest of the college football postseason.

How to Watch: Missouri Tigers against the Virginia Cavaliers

Who: Missouri Tigers (8-4, 4-4 SEC) against Virginia (10-3, 7-1 ACC)



What: 2025 Gator Bowl



Where: EverBank Stadium (67,838) in Jacksonville, Florida

When: Saturday, December 27, 6:30 p.m.



TV: ABC



Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Away 371, Home 381



Series: This is only the second meeting between the two teams, with the first coming in 1973 and resulting in a 31-7 win for the Tigers.

Last Time Out, Missouri: Missouri earned one final win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in 31-17 fashion, thanks to a 157-yard rushing evening from Ahmad Hardy.



Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Cavaliers took a tumble in the ACC title game, losing 27-20 to Duke. A win in this matchup would've cemented the Cavaliers in the College Football Playoff.

Remaining College Football Bowl Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 23

2 p.m. | Bush's Boca Raton Bowl - Toledo vs. Louisville

5:30 p.m. | New Orleans Bowl - Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

9 p.m. | Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl - UNLV vs. Ohio

Wednesday, Dec. 24

8 p.m. | Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl - California vs. Hawaii

Friday, Dec. 26

1 p.m. | GameAbove Sports Bowl - Central Michigan vs. Northwestern

4:30 p.m. | Rate Bowl - New Mexico vs. Minnesota

8 p.m. | SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Florida International vs. UTSA

Saturday, Dec. 27

11 a.m. | Go Bowling Military Bowl - Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina

12 p.m. | Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Penn State vs. Clemson

2:15 p.m. | Wasabi Fenway Bowl - UConn vs. Army

3:30 p.m. | Pop-Tarts Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. BYU

4:30 p.m. | Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl - Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State

5:45 p.m. | Isleta New Mexico Bowl - North Texas vs. San Diego State

7:30 p.m. | TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Virginia vs. Missouri

9:15 p.m. | Kinder's Texas Bowl - LSU vs. Houston

Monday, Dec. 29

2 p.m. | JLAB Birmingham Bowl - Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State

Tuesday, Dec. 30

2 p.m. | Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech

5:30 p.m. | Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl - Tennessee vs. Illinois

9 p.m. | Valero Alamo Bowl - USC vs. TCU

Wednesday, Dec. 31

12 p.m. | ReliaQuest Bowl - Iowa vs Vanderbilt

2 p.m. | Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Arizona State vs. Duke

3 p.m. | Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - Michigan vs. Texas

3:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - Nebraska vs. Utah

7:30 p.m. | CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Miami vs. Ohio State

Thursday, Jan. 1

12 p.m. | CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Oregon vs. Texas Tech

4 p.m. | CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential - Alabama vs. Indiana

8 p.m. | CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Ole Miss vs. Georgia

Friday, Jan. 2

1 p.m. | Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Rice vs. Texas State

4:30 p.m. | AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Navy vs. Cincinnati

8 p.m. | Duke's Mayo Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

8 p.m. | Trust & Will Holiday Bowl - Arizona vs. SMU

Thursday, Jan. 8

7:30 p.m. | CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Friday, Jan. 9

7:30 p.m. | CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Monday, Jan. 19

7:30 p.m. | CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

