Eli Drinkwitz Wants to Continue Kansas Rivalry but "It Takes Two to Tango"

Missouri and Kansas revitalized their 125-year-old rivalry last season in a 42-31 victory for Missouri at Faurot Field. This season, the Tigers will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, during Week 2 to complete one of two home-and-home series.

The second series wraps up in 2032 and the rivalries future to follow is in doubt, but Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz wants it to continue.

"It takes two to tango. We want to play the game. They got to want to play the game too," Drinkwitz said. "I think they do want to, it's just a matter of making it work for both sides."

The Border War takes a hiatus after this year's contest with the next two games scheduled for 2031 and 2032. That gives both teams plenty of time to plan if interested in a continuance of one of college football's longest rivalries.

"I think there was maybe a window in maybe '28 or '29, but it just didn't work out. So we'll renew the game as quickly as we can," Drinkwitz said. "I know it's it's good for us. It's good for college football."

Not only is the game good for Missouri and the sport as a whole, it is important for recruiting, Drinkwitz said.

"I think anytime we can play regional rivalries, I think it's better for us from a recruiting standpoint. We still want to continue to make a strong push to recruit within a 400-mile radius of Columbia, Missouri and in order to do that you got to be competitive within the programs close," Drinkwitz said.

Missouri is "excited" for this year's game in Lawrence, Kansas.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (20) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season's game brought a rowdy crowd to Faurot Field despite the north end zone being under construction. This year, Kansas' field is under construction and will boast a reduced-capacity crowd as the upper bowl is incomplete.

Missouri is still ready for a strong environment ahead of its first matchup on the road against Kansas in 15 years.

"Obviously last year we had a stadium under construction and now they have a stadium under construction too. It's just an unfortunate thing, but it still will be a great environment in a very difficult game," Drinkwitz said.

Returning Tigers Cayden Green and Nicholas Rodriguez are ready for a rivalry environment in Kansas.

"I've never been in Kansas. So I'm going to be excited to go over there for that game," Rodriguez said. "Our game we had last year was great. It was a great atmosphere, it was great competition and I'm just excited to go over there and see what it is like in Kansas to play them at home."

"I'm expecting it to be rocking. Our stadium wasn't finished last year either when we played them, [but] that game was still rocking for us. So I expect the same thing for them," Green said.

The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday, September 11 and air on FOX.

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