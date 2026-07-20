How Austin Simmons is "Taking Charge" of Mizzou's Offense

Mizzou's starting quarterback in the 2026 season was named early, after head coach Eli Drinkwitz named Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons as the team's starter in spring. After last year's starting quarterback battle bled into Week 1, Simmons being named as the starter well before the season's start was a breath of fresh air for the Tigers.

Simmons has since proved himself worthy of the spot off the field due to his communication skills and high level of intelligence. Drinkwitz said, in his SEC Media Days interview, that he thinks Simmons has a photographic memory, but it isn't even the best thing about him.

"I think the best thing about Austin is his communication skills. He can communicate at a high level about what he's seeing, what he understands, how routes are similar to what he's done in the past that he really liked," Drinkwitz said. "That's accelerated the growth between Coach Lindsey, Coach Riley and what we're doing."

Growing connections with the Tigers' first year coaches — quarterback's coach Garrett Riley and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey — could be instrumental to Simmons' success. Lindsey, in particular, has a strong history with quarterbacks after coaching and developing Drake Maye, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens.

Simmons' relationship with Drinkwitz also appears to be off to a strong start as the quarterback has made an early impression on the seventh-year head coach.

"Austin has been a tremendous addition to our football team. I love the way he's gone about his business, embracing his role as a leader of our team and a quarterback," Drinkwitz said.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons isn't just appealing to the coaching staff, he is also building relationships with the players. Simmons has made an mark on key returners in running back Jamal Roberts and offensive lineman Cayden Green.

"He's not afraid to throw it. He's definitely taking charge," Roberts said in an SEC Media Days interview. "He's keeping everybody on the same boat, same page, and we're doing the same thing with him."

Green has seen Simmons leadership on and off the field.

"Austin, he's great, he really likes his O line. We hang out all the time, he takes us out to eat, he hosts us," Green said during SEC Media Days. "He's a great leader, great energy."

That leadership is needed for the Tigers offense to succeed this season, especially considering their passing struggles last year. Missouri ranked first in rushing yards per game in the SEC, but ranked last in passing yards per contest.

A lot of that had to do with Beau Pribula's inconsistencies and his injury, which resulted in true freshman Matt Zollers having to take the reins for a portion of the season. Due to Simmons strong start and connection with the team, the Tigers may have more flexibility offensively this year.

"The thing that's really been cool to watch on our offensive side of the ball is we've got a lot of flexibility in scheme," Drinkwitz said. "Now it's about [how] we can take this concept and this concept... and marry it to what Austin really likes."

Missouri's identity offensively will stay the same despite having Simmons launching the ball and new minds behind the offense.

"The identity hasn't changed. We're going to be a dominant downhill run, vertical pass and focus on execution," Drinkwitz said.

Simmons will not completely transform this offense due to the Tigers' rushing dominance, but he will directly affect the Missouri's offensive versatility. Without passing success, Missouri will be an incomplete unit much like last year and the early signs of Simmons' leadership point towards a more complete offense.

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