ESPN's 'College Gameday' Show Coming to Mizzou's Game at Vanderbilt
No. 16 Missouri will be joined by ESPN at Vanderbilt for Week 8, with the "College Gameday" show set to be on-location ahead of the Southeastern Conference showdown, per a report of Pete Nakos of On3 on Sunday morning.
It will be the first time the show is at a Missouri game since 2014, when the show made its way to Columbia, South Carolina, for the Tigers' upset win over No. 13 South Carolina. It will be the first time the show is at a Vanderbilt home game since 2008, when the No. 19 Commodores took down No. 13 Auburn.
The panel for the show this year features host Reece Davis along with analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban.
Vanderbilt created one of the biggest storylines of Week 7, taking down No. 10 LSU in a thrilling, 31-24 win. Quarterback Diego Pavia led the Commodores on a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive to put Vanderbilt up 10 points at the end of the third quarter.
Pavia completed 14 of his 22 passes for 160 passing yards and a touchdown, while also running for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts.
"I think their offense is new and innovative and tough to defend," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said ahead of facing Vanderbilt last season. "They utilize their quarterback, Diego (Pavia) in a lot of different ways, and he gives them a chance on every play to be explosive."
Over Drinkwitz's career with Missouri, the Tigers have won all five matchups against Vanderbilt. But, two of them have been decided by one posession, including last year's game at Missouri.
"Vandy, I think, has always been a very difficult out for us," Drinkwitz said.
The Tigers escaped with a 30-27 win in double overtime off of a missed field goal by Vanderbilt in the second period. Missouri's offense stagnated in the second half, allowing Vanderbilt to tie it at 20 at the end of regulation.
Missouri will be coming off a 23-17 win over Auburn in double overtime.
Over the last seasons, Vanderbilt and Missouri have both put together impressive turnarounds. From 2014-2023, Vanderbilt had only had two seasons with six wins or more. But the Commodores finished 7-6 in 2024, and have started the 2025 season at 6-1.
Missouri's matchup at Vanderbilt next week will kickoff at either 2:30 p.m on ESPN. The "College Gameday" show will be broadcast live from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.