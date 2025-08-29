What Time Does 'College GameDay' Start & How Long Is It?
It's Week 1 of the college football season, which means it's time for the return of the popular pregame show, ESPN's College GameDay. The college football season kicked off with a slate of five games in Week 0, but the season really gets going this week as College GameDay and the rest of the FBS get underway.
Week 1's episode will mark the final appearance of beloved analyst Lee Corso on the hit show. Corso is retiring, meaning this will be the last time he makes his classic headgear pick to predict the winner of the game of the day.
Here's a look at the time for College GameDay this week, and Corso's final appearance.
What Time is 'College GameDay'?
College GameDay begins at 9 a.m. ET and airs on ESPN and ESPNU. For fans looking to attend the show in person, they can arrive at the pit at 6:30 a.m. ET and begin lining up before that.
How Long is 'College GameDay'?
College GameDay spans a total of three hours, airing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Saturday before the first games of the day kick off.
Has 'College GameDay' Always Been Three Hours?
College GameDay previously only aired for two hours, but expanded to three hours in 2010. Originally, the first hour of the extended College GameDay aired on ESPNU, but the entire three hour program moved to ESPN in 2013.