Evaluating All of Mizzou's Defensive Transfer Portal Additions

After having a strong contingent of returners entering the 2025 season, Missouri's defense will be full of open opportunities and competition in 2026. This offseason, the Tigers lost 10 different starters due to either transfer portal entries or exhausted eligibility.

That group of players competing for starting jobs will include returners expected to take jumps in their development, plus 13 players added to the unit through the transfer portal.

In the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps talked about where every defensive position on the Tigers' roster stands after the portal entries.

The two discuss how the defensive line will have to rely on internal development, the unpredictability of the depth at edge rusher, a hard-hitting addition at linebacker to replace Josiah Trotter and exciting additions in the defensive backfield. Additionally, the two discuss the two specialists the Tigers added.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, ApplePodcasts or onAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Missouri's cornerback, defensive line and edge rushers group were nearly completely excavated after the portal departures in December.

At cornerback, Missouri was down to just two returning scholarship players before it made any additions. The Tigers' three starters from 2025 — Toriano Pride Jr., Drey Norwood and Stephen Hall — all exhausted their eligibility. Then true freshman Mark Manfred and redshirt sophomore Shamar Mcneil both entered the portal.



But then Missouri made some of its best additions of the offseason at the position. Most notably signing former Ole Miss starter Chris Graves Jr.

At most positions, including cornerback, predicting a depth chart is difficult with the high amount of potential but lack of experience for several players.

Mizzou Transfer Portal Additions: Defense

Defensive line

Donta Simpson, Miami

Edge rushers

Jaden Jones, Florida State

CJ May, Louisville

Malik Bryant, Miami

Cavan Tuley, Houston

Linebackers

Robert Woodyard Jr., Auburn

Bobby Washington Jr., Miami

Defensive backs

Chris Graves Jr., Ole Miss

Jahlil Florence, Oregon

Sione Laulea, Oregon

Kensley Louidor-Faustin, Auburn

Elijah Dotson, Michigan

JaDon Blair, Notre Dame

Special Teams

Punter

Mark Shenouda, Middle Tennessee State

Brunno Reus, Florida State (also could play kicker)

