Evaluating All of Mizzou's Offensive Transfer Portal Additions

Needing to replace starters at four different offensive positions and depth at many more, Missouri has rounded out a transfer portal class that could improve the unit.

The top two additions on the offensive side of the ball both came from Ole Miss, with the Tigers signing quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Cayden Lee. Missouri was reportedly involved in Simmons' recruitment on the first day of the transfer portal, while Lee was likely their final splash of the offseason.

Additionally, Missouri added another experienced starter at receiver, more options along the offensive line and much more through the portal. Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on all of the additions in the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.

In the next episode, the two will review every portal addition Missouri made to its defense and special teams.

With portal departures, Missouri was hit at some positions much more significantly than others. Notably, the Tigers had five offensive linemen announce their intentions to enter the portal within a three-day span.



At other spots, Missouri retained key players that will be leaders of the unit. Most notably, Missouri managed to keep rising junior running back Ahmad Hardy and rising sophomore wide receiver Donovan Olugbode on the roster after each had elite debut seasons with the Tigers.

In addition to the 13 new players, Missouri's offense will be led by a new coordinator, with Chip Lindsey being named the program's offensive coordinator shortly after Kirby Moore accepted the head coaching job at Washington State following a three-year stint with the Tigers. Lindsey joins Missouri after holding the same role with Michigan in 2025 and with North Carolina for the two seasons before that.

Mizzou Transfer Portal Additions: Offense

Quarterback

Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Nick Evers, UConn

Running back

Xai'Shaun Edwards, Houston Christian

Malae Fonoti, Montana

Wide receiver

Cayden Lee, Ole Miss

Caleb Goodie, Cincinnatti

Naeshaun Montgomery, Florida

Kenric Lanier II, Minnesota

Offensive line

Josh Atkins, Arizona State

Luke Work, Mississippi State

Colin Sorensen, Charleston Southern

Zack Owens, Mississippi State

Will Kemna, Kansas State

