Evaluating Mizzou's Running Back Additions in the Transfer Portal

Missouri lost three running backs in the transfer portal this offseason, leading Eli Drinkwitz and his offensive staff to overhaul the depth in the position group.



Luckily, the Tigers managed to maintain arguably the best one-two backfield punches in the entire country in Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts. It's no secret that those two will dominate a fair share of the carries next year, but having young, high-end insurance policies behind them was the focus in the portal.

Enter Xai'Shaun Edwards and Malai Fonoti.



Edwards feels like he should fit perfectly with the Tigers and their timeline for success. He'll be a redshirt sophomore, currently standing at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds. Edwards rushed for 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns on 194 carries this seasonat Houston Christian, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.



After a year of not playing with the Huskies, Edwards quickly emerged as a workhorse running back at Houston Christian in the Southland Conference. Edwards is a smaller, shifty running back who showed the ability to bounce off tacklers, but primarily finds his yards using his bursty speed and acceleration.

Edwards will be a nice complement for Hardy, Roberts and the other members of the running back room. He can help out right away in the receiving game, highlighting sturdy hands and good route concepts for a freshman. His speed, acceleration and ability to make defenders miss, at a very minimum, will also be beneficial.



He may struggle in the pass protection department due to his size, but it feels like it's an area he can improve in. Edwards will likely add some weight to his frame solely so he can withstand the physicality of the SEC, which should also help him as a blocker.

Fonoti is also a redshirt freshman, coming over from Montana. He rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns this last season on 48 carries. Fonoti contributed in the receiving game as well, finishing with 97 yards on 10 receptions.



The Palolo, Hawaii, native can also help out in the blocking game. He has a stockier frame, standing at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, along with powerful hands and the willingness to block. He has good hands and very technical footwork as a route runner, as well, which may allow him to play a Tavorus Jones-esque role in certain situations as a receiving specialist and special teamer.

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy celebrates a rush in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Last season, Hardy and Roberts were never truly beaten up. There were seldom moments when Marquise Davis or Tavorus Jones would come in for the starting duo, and the Tigers are going to hope that's the same again this year.



At a very minimum, Edwards is going to be talented enough to give the Missouri offense quality backup snaps, with the potential to step in and contribute more if needed. The addition of Edwards is more exciting for the future, given that Hardy and Roberts will both be eligible to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft if they so choose.



If Edwards shows enough promise, he may have an inside track to being a starter for the 2027 season. College rosters are so fluid to a point where it's far too early to predict that, but Edwards has plenty of eligibility where that could be possible.

For Fonoti, his time to shine might take a while. It seems unlikely that he will become an immediate contributor, given his production at the FCS level. He was stuck behind Eli Gillman, who was one of the leading rushers at the FCS level this past season, making it hard for him to earn significant snaps.



Having depth at a position where players are relentlessly hit is never going to be a bad thing. If Fonoti is forced to play a larger role than a depth or special teams one, something probably went wrong. That being said, he's going to have the baseline skills and a solid offensive line in front of him to be semi-productive.

The Tigers added two freshmen in the running back room in Maxwell Warner from Chicago and Preston Hatfield from Lee Summit, Missouri. Edwards and Fonoti will likely be ahead of the freshman duo.

The Final Verdict

Edwards and Fonoti are good players. They'll be able to contribute, likely in minimal capacities, this season. Beyond that is where Edwards and Fonoti will be able to succeed.



As long as the Tigers have Hardy and Roberts to lead the running back room, the offense should be a well-oiled machine. The two transfers will be nothing but insurance policies if one of the two starters goes down with injury this season. There will be nothing stopping either of them, however, from being impactful players in seasons to come.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: