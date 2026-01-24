Mizzou Earns Commitment of Ole Miss Standout Wide Receiver

The Missouri Tigers have made their biggest splash in the transfer portal so far, adding former Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee. Lee is ranked as the No. 113 player in the transfer portal and No. 27 wide receiver, per 247Sports.

Lee had a productive junior season in 2025, recording 635 yards and three touchdowns on 44 receptions, including a five-catch, 67-yard game against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl against Miami.



His most productive season so far was his sophomore season in 2024, finishing with 874 yards and two touchdowns on 57 catches. As a freshman, he finished with 114 yards and two touchdowns on only five catches.

Lee is a former composite three-star recruit in the class of 2023, ranked No. 476 in the country and No. 64 of all wide receivers, per composite rankings. The Kennesaw, Georgia, native was the No. 49 in his home state of Georgia.



He finished the 2023 recruiting cycle with plenty of Power 4 offers, including from UCF, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee and others. UCF was a team that trended in his recruitment before ending up with Ole Miss.

Recent Missouri quarterback commitment Austin Simmons, who came over from Ole Miss, has a clear and established relationship with Lee. Whether or not Simmons was directly recruiting Lee is unclear, though it seems that would be the case based on social media posts.

Another easter egg from Austin Simmons for Cayden Lee - “Honeycomb” is Lee’s nickname https://t.co/sv12s0s6n7 pic.twitter.com/Dl0OorBoth — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) January 20, 2026

Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers have now added two key contributors from Ole Miss, following the commitment of cornerback Chris Graves Jr. Graves recorded 33 tackles, a forced fumble and four pass deflections this season. He should contend for a starting spot right away.



Missouri has completely reworked its wide receiver room in the transfer portal, with Lee being the fifth portal addition. The first was Cincinnati's Caleb Goodie, followed by Horatio Fields from Auburn, Nae'Shaun Montgomery and Kenric Lanier II from Minnesota. The Tigers lost a lot at the position in the offseason, including two starters in Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning, forcing Drinkwitz to turn to the portal to revamp the room.



The Tigers also returned standout freshman Donovan Olugbode, along with a pair of freshmen who didn't play much in Shaun Terry II and DaMarion Fowlkes. In the 2026 recruiting class, Drinkwitz added Jabari Brady, Devyon Hill-Lomax and, most recently, Karsten Fiene from Lee Summit, Missouri.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

