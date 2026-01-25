In-State 2026 Running Back Commits to Mizzou

The Missouri coaching staff has been working overtime to fill up all 105 scholarships for the 2026-27 season.



While doing so, the Tigers added 2026 running back Preston Hatfield from Lee Summit, Missouri. He announced his commitment Saturday night. Hatfield played for a state championship-winning Lee Summit High School squad this season, with Missouri being one of two college offers he received.

Hatfield is not a ranked recruit by any recruiting services and his only other collegiate offer was from Missouri Western State. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back rushed for 1,662 yards and 18 touchdowns this season on 191 carries, however. He's been nothing short of productive for Lee Summit.



Lee Summit runs an option offense with minimal passing, but Hatfield was in a position where he had to throw. Hatfield threw for 520 yards and three touchdowns because of it.

In the state title game against a Nixa team that was supposed to win the class championship, Hatfield finished with a ridiculous 457 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also threw six passes for 37 yards.



Hatfield had a productive junior season, as well. He rushed for 1,281 yards and 12 touchdowns on 174 carries, with no recorded passing attempts. He also posted a career high of 358 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers have added more than enough depth at the running back position this offseason, while also retaining two of their most impactful offensive players in Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts. Curtis Luper, Missouri's running backs coach, has also brought in Xai'Shaun Edwards from Houston Christian and Malae Fonoti from Montana in the transfer portal.



Luper also brought in three-star Chicago native Maxwell Warner in the 2026 recruiting class. The addition of Hatfield made it six total running backs in the class, giving the Tigers more than enough depth in the room in case things were to go wrong with injuries. They'll also have some developmental project players to work with.

Hatfield is the second recruit to join the Tigers from Lee Summit High School this offseason. They also added wide receiver Karsten Fiene, a productive offensive player alongside Hatfield. In an attempt to bring more in-state kids home, they also added Liberty High School cornerback Trashundon Neal, a three-star recruit with a few collegiate offers.



Missouri also extended a walk-on offer to safety Graham Faust, who played for Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day High School in St. Louis.

