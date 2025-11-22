Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said Following Loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — The No. 22 Missouri Tigers just dropped to 7-4 on the season following an ugly 17-6 loss to the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners. It was a game that was firmly controlled by both teams' defenses, with the Sooners ultimately squeaking out enough big plays and scores to win the game.
Following the loss, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media to look back on his team's defeat. Drinkwitz evaluated Missouri's special teams performance, the inability to create any sort of momentum on offense and the Tigers' stoutness on defense.
Here's everything Drinkwitz said to the media following the loss to Oklahoma.
Opening statement:
“Disappointing result with as well as we played at times defensively, and as well as we started on offensively. There's four third-downs in the second quarter defensively that we gave up a big play, and then two in the red area. And then offensively, our inability to score touchdowns in the red zone, or have any type of conversions in the third quarter. Defense gave us every chance in the world. Just didn't get it done.”
On what hampered the offense:
“We just had zero rhythm. We had zero rhythm, zero creativity. We were run, pass, pass. It didn’t work in the second half.”
On the two fourth-down decisions in the first quarter:
“In the first one, we had the fourth-down call we just ran at the end of the game, and when they called the timeout, we felt like we had shown too much that play, and so opted at that point, best to just take the points. Operation time was way too slow (on the blocked field goal). So I went to Oliver (Robbins) after that, and then at the end of half, we had planned on going two plays right there, but we thought we were going to at least get half on the third down call. We actually lost a yard. So it looked more like fourth and goal from the four and I felt like, if we could keep it at a one-possession, a field goal makes it a one-possession game. Didn't want to not have any momentum going into half.”
On a lack of creativity on offense:
“I’ll have to go back and watch it. I mean, they're a good defense, but I thought the first couple of drives, we were really moving and humming and doing some good things to just, I don't know. I mean, ultimately, when you're 3-of-15 on third downs, you’re not going to have any type of rhythm and we got to be able to convert.”
On the momentum shift after Satenga’s 87-yard touchdown:
“Third-and-10, they ran a little option route. We were in man, looked like the guy we were supposed to cover got dropped. And then we had two hole players in there, and they were eyes on the quarterback instead of knowing where to go.”
On Beau Pribula’s performance:
“Wasn't good enough by anybody, but I was really proud of the courage that he showed. I thought he ran hard. I thought he distributed the ball well. I thought he made good decisions for the most part. Ultimately, the two takeaways or two turnovers hurt at the end, but I'm proud of the courage he showed.
On Pribula’s advancement through the recovery process:
“Really proud of him and his dedication. Appreciate his commitment to the brotherhood.”
On the blocked field goal and special teams performance:
“Our operation time for our kicker was too slow. We saw it on the first one that snuck in. We told him to speed it up, and he didn’t and got blocked again. That's why we ultimately went with Oliver.
I think the rest of (the) special teams, obviously, we missed a few punts. They scored. We went three and out, actually went three and backwards, and ended up having a really bad punt, which allowed them to score again right before half, before we were able to go ahead and get the field goal. We can't just have that momentum swing in a big game.”
On allowing big plays on defense throughout the season:
“Yeah. They hurt anytime they happen.”
On what led to a lack of red zone creativity:
“I mean, we just didn't execute. Execution’s a lot of different things. It’s whether we put them in a position to execute, or if we’re running stuff that they anticipate is coming, and they have an advantage to it. We got to go back and make sure that we do things that give us a chance.”
On his message to the team in the locker room:
“Stay together, really, really proud of their fight and effort. I mean, the defense to hold them to three points in the second half, when several, I mean, felt like the entire quarter, it was bad field position. They just kept blowing up and being strong. Really, really proud of that. We got a chance next week. Go play for a trophy game. Don't let anybody divide us. The same things that I told them last night about how much I love them and proud of them and appreciate their fight and effort, that doesn't change because we lost. So stick together, ignore all the outside noise, and let's come back next week and finish the season the right way. Gotta go on the road and it’s going to be a tough one again next week.”
On what was working for the defense:
“I thought we were stuffing the run and covering their wide receivers pretty well. I thought we did a nice job.”
On not going for a fourth down in the second half at midfield:
“No, because the defense, I think it was right after the defense had just given up the field goal, and I felt like our defense was playing well (that) if we pinned them, we could get, maybe create that field position again. It was a field position. All we needed was to get one score, one touchdown, (and) we're right back exactly where we need to be. But ultimately, we never able to muster enough offense to get it done.”