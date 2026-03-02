Former Michigan Football Players Speak on New Mizzou Offensive Coordinator

The Missouri Tigers have a new offensive coordinator alongside Eli Drinkwitz for the 2026 season, a change that had been on the horizon for multiple seasons with Kirby Moore ascending up the assistant coach ranks.

The man for the job was obviously former Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who has 14 years of college coaching experience at a variety of different positions. He also has a distinct offensive style that left its fingerprints all over the lone season he spent in Ann Arbor in 2025.

Lindsey had three former offensive talents represented in Indianapolis from March 24 to March 28 at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, all of whom were complimentary.

“He got there in the spring (and) we really got to see the offensive flourish a little bit and change a little bit, spread it out a little more,” Michigan wide receiver Donoven McCulley said. “We were playing a little faster tempo-wise. Chip Lindsey, he’s a great coach, great offensive coordinator.”

This was also the first season McCulley had spent in Ann Arbor. Despite being in a traditionally run-heavy offense, McCulley felt as if he was utilized well as a more traditional, X-style wide receiver.

“Just highlighting the outside guys,” McCulley said. “At Michigan, we run the ball a lot. That’s pretty typical. Coach Lindsey, he just wanted to highlight the guys outside a little more and we did that.”

Tight end Marlin Klein didn’t feel as if the offense changed, in a schematical sense, much between Kirk Campbell getting fired in 2024 and Lidnsey being added in 2025. There were little ebbs and flows and small intricacies that he added that made it his own.

The offense for the Wolverines did improve from 2024 to 2025. In 2024, under Campbell, the Wolverines logged 3,721 total yards of offense. That jumped up to 5,160 in 2025. A lot went into that and it shouldn’t all be attributed to Lindsey, but there is a correlation there.

“His scheme didn’t change too much from when coach Moore and coach Campbell were still there, but he tried to add his little flow himself,” Klein said. “I thought it worked out well. I liked our offense a lot.”

Klein also took a junior-to-senior year leap with Lindsey as the offensive coordinator, going from 108 yards and no scores in 2024 to 248 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

On a more unique scale, Michigan fullback Max Bredeson felt his role increase under Lindsey. Lindsey loves the outside zone running scheme and he found ways to involve Bredeson as a blocker to clear up space for running backs Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes.

It’s also no secret that Drinkwitz and Moore, when he was with the Tigers, are positively outspoken about calling outside zone plays. Lindsey will have Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts to work with in relation to his outside zone concepts.

“We added more wide zone, outside zone and different ways for me to add value to that play,” Bredeson said.

Behind the scenes, Lindsey was well-respected and beloved by his players. They valued his intelligence and what he brought to the table for their roles, as well as his personality.

“He’s awesome. He’s so much fun,” Bredeson said. “A guy that every person in the locker room respects. Respects his knowledge, his opinion and a great guy that guys are loving to play for.”

McCulley appreciated the wide array of experience that Lindsey brought to the table, including his two-year stint as the offensive coordinator at quarterbacks coach for the Auburn Tigers.

“He’s a southern guy. He comes from the SEC and I really got to experience that type of coaching,” McCulley said.

Lindsey will address the media for the first time on Tuesday as the offensive coordinator for the Missouri Tigers.

