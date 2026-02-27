‘That Dude Can Go’: NFL Combine Attendees Talk Mizzou WR Caleb Goodie

INDIANAPOLIS — Caleb Goodie is fast.



That’s not breaking news to anyone who knows what Goodie is capable of in terms of straight-line speed, but it is one thing his former teammates want people to know about him.

On Friday at the 2026 NFL Combine, two of Goodie’s former Cincinnati teammates addressed media members. It became evident that, from those two, Goodie’s speed is a force to be reckoned with.



“That dude can go. He’s a 23, 24-mile-per-hour runner,” Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer said. “He can take the top off of defenses.”

It’s not clear exactly how fast Goodie was, but he was ranked as one of the five fastest wide receivers in the country by Telemetry Sports in 2024. That jumps off the screen while watching Goodie play for both Cincinnati and Colorado State before 2025.

That speed alone could be a trait that gives Goodie a chance to be in the same position as Royer and Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell at this same time in 2027.



“You're gonna get a guy who can probably run a 4.1, a guy who can make plays, a dynamic playmaker down the field,” Caldwell said.”I feel like you're gonna see him here next year.”

His speed is his most eye-catching skill by far, but it’s not the only thing he can do. As a route-runner, Goodie is more than capable of moving in the intermediate and short range of the field. He’s fluid while doing so, as well.



That being said, he still knows how to get deep down the field. If he receives passes that set him up down the field, he’s going to be as reliable as anyone on the roster in that department. He'll also serve as a solid replacement for transfer Marquis Johnson, who played a similar role in previous years before leaving.

“He’s not just accustomed to running deep routes,” Royer said. “He’s got a deep route tree and runs every route well. I think Missouri’s got a great wide receiver there and I’m excited for him.”

His ability to get down the field and space things out creates holes in the middle of the field. Having such a threat can command more attention on the backend of the secondary that then leaves more space for tight ends and the receiver in the slot.



“When you got a guy who can go run that fast and take the top off of defenses, sometimes you got to have extra safety help,” Royer said. “That can potentially open up the middle of the field and other zones and other spots for receivers.”

Moving the ball down the field has been an area of concern for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri offense over the last few seasons. With new quarterback Austin Simmons slated to start and the hire of Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator, a new versatility in the Missouri passing scheme could lead to more downfield success. It’s hard to envision Goodie not being a key part of that.

Goodie is also joining a wide receiver room that returns sophomores Donovan Olugbode and DaMarion Fowlkes, along with redshirt freshman Shaun Terry II. Both Terry and Fowlkes are known for their speed in a similar fashion to Goodie.



The Tigers also added Cayden Lee from Ole Miss, Nae’Shaun Montgomery from Florida and Kenric Lanier II from Minnesota. Lee is viewed as one of the premier transfer additions for the Tigers this offseason and the combination of him, Goodie and Olugbode could create a productive and skilled trio in the SEC.

