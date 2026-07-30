Former Mizzou DL Sterling Webb Granted Eligibility for 2026 Season

Former Missouri defensive lineman Sterling Webb has been granted a temporary restraining order that makes him eligible for the 2026 college football season, per Eli Hoff and Katie Kull of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Webb exhausted his eligibility at the conclusion of the 2025 season, as he had played in four or more games in four seasons: 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Webb sued the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility, capitalizing on the NCAA's new 5-in-5 rule eligibility model that grants collegiate athletes five seasons of eligibility.

The lawsuit also cited recent succesful cases of player's in similar situations as Webb — having began their eligibility in the 2022-23 academic year, competed in the following four seasons and most recently being granted an extra season of eligibility for the 2026-27 year — as reasoning for Webb to be granted eligibility.

One of those cases includes former Missouri basketball center Shawn Phillips Jr., who was granted eligibility but will likely not return to Missouri, given the Tigers have a full roster. That doesn't seem to be the case for Webb and Missouri football, according to the lawsuit.

"Mizzou has a roster spot open for Webb, has name, image, and likeness ("NIL") and revenue-sharing money available to him for his fifth season, and wants him on the field in 2026," the lawsuit stated. "Webb wants to play."

The order from the St. Louis County judge who heard Webb's case, Ellen H. Ribaudo, indicates the TRO will "remain in full force and effect until such hearing and the Court's ruling thereon, or until further order of this Court, unless extended or dissolved by order of this Court."

What does Sterling Webb's potential return mean for Mizzou?

If Webb returns to suit up for Missouri in 2026, which seems entirely possible, he'd immediately be one of the top returners on the defense. Webb ranked 11th on the team with 407 snaps last season — the only returners to rank in the top-15 in snaps played last season are Santana Banner (541) and Nicholas Rodriguez (352).

Should he return, Webb would lead Missouri's defensive tackle room in both career snaps and snaps in 2025. He'd likely start alongside Marquis Gracial on the defensive line, as Gracial excelled with a run-defense grade of 86.8 while Webb had a high pass-rush grade of 74.6. Webb also logged 20 tackles, 23 pressures and two sacks last season, asserting himself near the top of the defensive line room.

Should Webb return and enter the starting lineup, it'd likely move the rest of the order down the depth chart one or two spots — Jalen Marshall, Jason Dowell, Donta Simpson, Tajh Overton and more would have another veteran to compete for snaps with. Granted the room has plenty of young talent, Webb's veteran presence could also serve valuable to those still finding their footing in the program.

In Webb, Missouri has an opportunity to bring back a reliable defensive starter to a unit that's returning little production from a season prior.

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