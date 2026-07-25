Mizzou Football Position Preview: Wide Receivers

The importance of the wide receiver position for Missouri is pending the success and confidence of Austin Simmons, but it is more than likely that it will be elevated from last season.

The Tigers were run-dominant last year as they finished the season with 2,968 rushing yards on 558 carries and 2,444 receiving yards on 229 receptions. The combination of the Tigers' explosive run game, along with quarterback injuries and uncertainties, led to this unbalanced attack.

Although Missouri will still heavily rely on the ground, the receiving outlook is stronger than last year due to the team's comfortability with Simmons at quarterback. A few transfers and developing talent have also set the team up for a strong and balanced wide receiver room.

Here's everything you need to know about Missouri's group of wide receivers ahead of the 2026 season.

Projected Depth Chart

Starters: Cayden Lee, Donovan Olugbode, Caleb Goodie

Backups: Naeshaun Montgomery, Kenric Lanier, Shaun Terry II

Depth: DaMarion Fowlkes, Jabari Brady, Karsten Fiene, Devyon Hill-Lomax

Players lost: Kevin Coleman Jr., Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson, Daniel Blood, Xavier Loyd, James Madison II

The Coach

Aug. 17, 2024: Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers receivers coach Jacob Peeler looks onto his play sheet at the team's annual fan night practice at Faurot Field. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

The Tigers' offensive unit has withstood significant change this offseason in the hiring of offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, but Missouri returned a familiar face in fifth-year wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler. Alongside Peeler is Bryson Abraham in his second season at Missouri as an offensive assistant for wide receivers.

Peeler has been the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator since 2022 and has coached many successful receivers including Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr.

Burden was coached by Peeler and in three years racked up the sixth most receiving yards and fifth most touchdowns in Missouri history. After four years at Oklahoma, Wease improved dramatically in two seasons under Peeler by piling up the 21st most receiving yards in program history.

Having success with transfers and career-long Tigers shows why Peeler has been so succesful at Missouri and that blend of receiving talent will continue this season. The top two receivers for the Tigers are a returning sophomore Donovan Olugbode and transfer standout Cayden Lee.

The Starters

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri's starters will almost certainly consist of Lee, Olugbode and Goodie. The trio is poised to be a strong group for the Tigers with a large variety of talents.

Lee is the most proven receiver as an All-SEC talent with good hands and reliable quick routes. Olugbode poses as a vertical threat at 6-foot-2 with a knack for catching difficult passes. And Goodie brings superior speed as a deep threat.

Due to Olugbode's smaller sample size in one season and Lee's sustained success at the collegiate level, Lee is projected to be the top option at receiver. As the slot receiver and at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Lee will be utilized for his speed and extreme reliability proven in three years at Ole Miss.

Lee started the last two seasons for the Rebels and was incredibly consistent, racking up over 1,500 yards in the two seasons with high receiving percentages and a low amount of drops. Lee is a former All-SEC third team receiver and is far and away the most experienced of the group.

Olugbode is the only returner of the three after a stellar freshman season in which he collected 401 yards on 30 receptions and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound receiver is a big body that has reliable hands and route-running capabilities. He also has the highest upside among wide receivers and one of the top upsides on the team.

To finish out the starting group, Cincinatti transfer Goodie could see lots of action with Missouri following a 484-yard season. Goodie is one of the speediest players in college football and will be a deep threat after averaging 16.7 yards per reception last season with a 82-yard long.

The Backups

Apr 12, 2025; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery (0) catches a pass before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The primary backups for the Tigers are shaping up to be Montgomery, Lanier and Terry. Although the three are relatively unproven, each of them have the chance for a breakout season.

Montgomery is the most likely to take Faurot Field by storm as the Tigers' receiver with the most raw potential. The redshirt freshman played four games at Florida last year after being recruited as the No. 12 ranked wide receiver in the class of 2025. Montgomery certainly matches the team's passing attack that consists of vertical threats with grippy gloves.

Terry is two inches shorter than Montgomery at 5-foot-11 and could be a useful player to plug in for Goodie or Lee. Terry's speed and familiarity with the Tigers scheme as a returner will be a strong benefit to the team.

Lanier is the least flashy, but most proven receiver of the three. After spending three seasons at Minnesota, the redshirt junior is a strong backup for Olugbode as a physical 6-foot-1, 200-pound wideout.

Other Tigers that could get some run this season are sophomore Fowlkes and freshmen Hill-Lomax, Brady and Fiene. Hill-Lomax stands out due to his 6-foot-4 slender frame, while Fowlkes could get reps due to his returning status as a former four-star prospect.

Biggest Question for Fall Camp: How Big of a Leap Can Donovan Olugbode Take?

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) celebrates tight end Brett Norfleet's (87) touchdown in the second half of the Border War at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Olugbode is just the eighth freshman in program history to receive more than 400 yards in his freshman campaign and is expected to take a jump this year as a starter for the Tigers.

Many eyes will be on the IMG Academy product during fall camp, especially after the Tigers saw such a huge jump from Burden between his freshman and sophomore season in 2023. Although its incredibly unlikely he will triple his production like Burden did, his physical tools and proven success as a freshman point toward noteworthy improvement in his sophomore season.

The Final Word

"Our wide receivers: Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode, Caleb Goodie, DeMarion Fowlkes, Naeshaun [Montgomery], Shaun Terry... Kenric Lanier... I think those guys will do a really good job of being a strength for Austin Simmons," Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days.

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