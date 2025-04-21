Former Mizzou EDGE Headed to SMU
Former Missouri Tigers defensive end Jahkai Lang has found his new transfer portal destination, landing with the SMU Mustangs, according to Pete Nakos of On3. A redshirt sophomore, Lang left a talented defensive end room in Columbia and will now look to be a key contributor for the Mustangs.
Lang recorded 13 tackles and three sacks this season for the Tigers, his first time seeing the field for Missouri. His best games came against UMass and Auburn, where he grabbed two total tackles and a sack in both of his appearances. His other sack came against Buffalo in Week 2 of the season.
The Troy, Missouri product had the eighth-best pass-rush rating on Missouri's roster, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also gave Lang a 10% win rate while rushing quarterbacks, along with five quarterback hurries.
Lang is a former three-star recruit who played at Troy Buchanan High School, coming out of the class of 2023. He was the No. 654 player in the country, while being the No. 63 edge and the No. 16 best player out of Missouri. He was a part of a Missouri recruiting class that saw tight end Brett Norfleet, wide receiver Joshua Manning and offensive lineman Logan Reichert, all from Missouri, commit to the Tigers.
The former Tiger will take his talents to a squad that made the College Football Playoff this season, getting eliminated in the first round to Penn State, losing 38-10. Defensive end Elijah Roberts was the leader of their pass-rushing group and is now taking his talents to the NFL draft, leaving room for Lang to make an immediate impact.