Former Mizzou G Sean East Signs With NBA Team: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers guard Sean East II has found himself signed with an NBA team, signing a deal with the Utah Jazz. Per the organization, the terms of the deal have not yet been released.
East has been quite productive for the Edmonton Stingers last season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. He averaged 23.3. points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 25 starts. East also played for the CSM Constanta of the Romanian Divizia A last year, playing in 10 games and averaging 26 points per game.
The Louisville, Kentucky, native played two seasons for the Tigers. He arrived in the 2022-23 season. and appeared in 35 games, averaging 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He increased those numbers the following season as the starting point guard for the Tigers, scoring 17.6 points per game, along with 3.5 rebounds and four assists.
East started his college career with UMass in the 2019-2020 season and followed that with a season at Bradley. He bridged his time at Bradley and Missouri with a year at John C. Logan Community College.
That was a down year for the Tigers, but East was the lone bright spot. He led the team in scoring and in assists per game. He was also Missouri's best three-point shooter.
East went undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers summer league team, along with a brief stint with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. That was the last time he saw an NBA court.
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
Missouri men's golf finished third overall at the Moraine Intercollegiate - Results
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
Nothing today.
Did you notice?
- In case you forgot, the Tigers have an interesting men's basketball matchup to start the season on the road against Howard. That game will occur on Nov. 3.
- Missouri's loss to Alabama in Week 7 was one of the highest-viewed college football games played on ESPN last week.
- Missouri men's golf posted some solid individual finishes at the Moraine Intercollegiate to start the week of Oct. 13. Veikka Viskari finished seventh overall with a total score of six-under par. Trent Mierl, another Tiger, finished at the same spot with the same score.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"Don [Faurot] didn't know how volatile [his] Split-T was. It was gigantic ... colossus."- Harry Smith
