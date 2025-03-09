Former Mizzou LB Nick Bolton Signs Monster Extension with Chiefs
Nick Bolton will be sticking around in Missouri for a few more years.
The former Missouri Tigers linebacker signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, according to multiple reports from NFL insiders. Included in the deal is $30 million fully guranteed.
The $15 million/per-year average makes Bolton the fourth-highest paid inside linebacker in the league, behind Tremaine Edmunds, Fred Warner and Roquan Smith.
Bolton was coming to the end off his four-year rookie contract he signed after the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.
The contract is a pretty good early birthday gift for Bolton, who turns 25 tomorrow.
In his three seasons at Missouri (2018-2020), Bolton was named First-team All-SEC twice, and named a Second-team All-American in 2020. As a Tiger, he recorded 220 total tackles (17.5 of which were for a loss), four sacks and two interceptions.
In his first four seasons with the Chiefs, Bolton has won two Super Bowl championships and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2021. In the 2024 season, he recorded 106 tackles, six pass deflections and recovered two fumbles.
Bolton's rookie deal was set to expire on Wednesday, when the new league year officially begins. The legal tampering period where teams can begin to negotiate with pending free agents, begins Monday.
By extending Bolton, the Chiefs assure they'll return a leader on a defense that ranked eighth in rush defense, and fourth in points per game.