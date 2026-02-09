Former Mizzou QB Wins Super Bowl With Seattle Seahawks

After a 29-13 victory, Drew Lock is one of 16 former Missouri Tigers to win a Super Bowl, doing so with the Seattle Seahawks. This was Lock's first season with the Seahawks.



Lock did not appear in this game for Seattle.



The Seahawks won this game in a slugfest, with the first points from New England coming in the fourth quarter. The first 12 points from the Seahawks all came from field goals, scoring their first touchdown at the end of the third quarter. Seattle was favored to win the game during the build-up.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Lock appeared in six games, including in the Divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. He finished the season with only 15 passing yards on three attempts with two completions.



This is Lock's third NFL team in six seasons. He had one other stint with the Seahawks in 2023 and spent three years with the Denver Broncos prior. Lock was the No. 42 pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Broncos.



He also spent one season with the New York Giants in 2024.

With the Missouri Tigers, Lock threw for 12,193 passing yards and 99 touchdowns and 39 interceptions on 56.9 percent completion. Three of Lock's four seasons with the Tigers ended with him having over 3,000 passing yards and over 20 touchdowns. Lock was with the Tigers from 2015 to 2018.



Lock is the second-leading passer of all time, only behind Chase Daniels. Daniels finished his career with 12,515 yards. Lock also has the third most passing yards in a single season for the Tigers with 3,964, behind two seasons from Daniels.

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On the losing end of the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots were former Missouri offensive linemen Yasir Durant and Marcus Bryant. This was Bryant's rookie season and he was drafted with the No. 220 pick in the draft. Durant was not selected in the 2020 NFL draft, but was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

