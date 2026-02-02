Where Mizzou NFL Draft Prospects Stand After Senior Bowl

The college football season is done and eyes are now shifting to the NFL draft process, which will feature a few players from Missouri's 2025 roster. Three of those players spent time in Mobile, Alabama, at the Senior Bowl from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31.



Those three players are defensive end Zion Young, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and defensive tackle Chris McClellan. Those three all managed to make a name for themselves during the last week of January, doing so by competing in various drills and one-on-one situations, along with a live-action scrimmage on the afternoon of Jan. 31.

It might not have been a surprise to the Missouri fans who saw that trio play all season, but all three of them caught plenty of attention on social media throughout the week's festivities that resulted in plenty of nationwide praise. Whether it was Coleman's route-running ability or Young's athleticism and pass-rushing moves, those three have clear traction and paths to increased draft positions.

Here's a look at Missouri's three Senior Bowl participants and where their individual draft stocks stand following the events completion.

Zion Young, EDGE

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

CBS Sports Big Board Position: No. 110

PFSN 7-Round Mock Draft Position: No. 46 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Young felt like the most promising draft prospect of the three coming into this game and he arguably gained the most from it. He won the American Team's Player of the Game award for the Jan. 31 matchup, finishing with two tackles and a fumble recovery. Most of the damage he did, however, was during the week's drills.



The two-year defensive end for the Tigers showcased some elite pass-rush moves during one-on-one drills, primarily with his quick first step and bend. It's hard to pick a more premier skill for Young between his speed and bend or the power that he generates, because both are so impressive. It's the main reason teams are starting to fall in love with Young as a prospect.

Zion Young is a maniac pic.twitter.com/eztQ3G3coI — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 27, 2026

Before the Senior Bowl rolled around, it felt like Young was a lock for a Day 2 pick, with his ceiling being in the mid-to-late parts of the second round. Now, it wouldn't shock anyone if Young hears his name called in the first round. Young still has the NFL combine to continue to increase his draft stock, but it's become very clear, very quickl,y that he has what it takes to be a potential high-level defensive end.

Kevin Coleman Jr., WR

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

CBS Sports Big Board Position: No. 105

PFSN 7-Round Mock Draft Position: No. 160 to the Baltimore Ravens

Coleman put on an absolute show in the Senior Bowl one-on-ones throughout the week, putting on a display of quick and fancy footwork off the line of scrimmage, a seemingly unguardable route tree and smart and sticky hands. It felt like there wasn't much that Coleman could do wrong.



Not only that, but Coleman also squashed many issues that revolved around his size. He measured in at 5-foot-11, 174 pounds, which is just around where he was to start the 2025-26 season. Coleman's routes and releases, which led to tons of wide-open catches and general separation, helped him and made his size not seem like an issue.



Coleman will also bring value to a team as both a punt and kick returner. He has more than enough straight-line speed to be consistent at the position, which is something he displayed through his four collegiate seasons.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has looked completely unguardable during Senior Bowl practice pic.twitter.com/u67qpnlq0t — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 30, 2026

Because of his size, it wasn't clear where Coleman's draft stock stood entering the Senior Bowl. Now, it feels like he could slip into Day 2 of the NFL draft if a team likes his skill set. This year's wide receiver pool for the NFL draft is looking to be a solid one with plenty of versatility, so it seems likely that a team would be interested in what Coleman offers.



With that being said, Coleman's athletic testing at the NFL combine at the end of February will be important. If he ends up being much smaller than many expected, that could put a dent in the ceiling of how high he could be drafted.

Chris McClellan, DT

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team defensive tackle Chris McClellan (97) of Missouri works against American Team offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (60) of Ohio State during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

CBS Sports Big Board Position: No. 66

PFSN 7-Round Mock Draft Position: No. 144 to the Cleveland Browns

McClellan was the least talked about of the three at the Senior Bowl, but still rising up NFL draft rankings. He made some plays and showed consistency throughout the Senior Bowl's practices, which feels like it may have been enough to boost his stock.

Chris McClellan was a quiet winner this week. Flashed each day in 1-on-1s. Loved how he came w/ a plan here:



- He knows Wright likes to get hands-on early & has the inside chop loaded up (in-to-out hip torque maximizes hand force)

- Rips back up, clubs, & rips again to finish pic.twitter.com/XFwwi7Qv0e — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 30, 2026

The best of what McClellan showed was his savvy as a pass-rusher to break down whoever he was going against. For example, in his rep against Auburn offensive guard Jeremiah Wright, he gets the correct and best leverage and rips up, all while maintaining proper balance.



McClellan also showed plenty of pure power. He likely won't be viewed as an undersized prospect and has a solid balance of speed and strength to continue filling out his frame and adding moves to his arsenal.

One thing going against McClellan right now is the rest of the position group. McClellan wasn't the only defensive tackle viewed as a riser during the Senior Bowl, with players like Texas Tech's Lee Hunter and Florida's Caleb Banks, who are now being viewed as likely first-round prospects. McClellan's stock isn't that high and likely won't get that high, so it will just depend on where interior lineman-needy teams stand in the draft's pecking order.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: