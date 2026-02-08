The 3 Best Mizzou Moments in Super Bowl History

No matter what team wins Super Bowl LX on Sunday, a former Missouri Tiger will earn his first Super Bowl ring. Drew Lock is the Seattle Seahawks' backup quarterback, while Marcus Bryant and Yasir Durant are reserve offensive linemen for the New England Patriots. Though, Durant was placed on the injured-reserve list in July.

This will mark the seventh straight season that a former Tiger wins the Super Bowl. Lock would become the third Missouri quarterback to win a ring, joining a lineage of reliable pro backups in Chase Daniel and Blaine Gabbert.

Bryant would become the second player that played for the Tigers under Eli Drinkwitz to win a ring, joining linebacker Nick Bolton.

To reflect on Missouri's Super Bowl history, here's our ranking of the three best moments by former Tigers in the game's history.

1. Mike Jones Saves the Rams

With St. Louis Rams linebacker Mike Jones hanging on, Tennessee Titans receiver Kevin Dyson stretches for the end zone on the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV inside the Georgia Dome Jan. 30, 2000. He was stopped at the 1. Tennessee Titans Vs St Louis Rams In Super Bowl Xxxiv Football | Randy Piland / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former Missouri linebacker Mike Jones created not only the best play by a former Tiger in the Super Bowl, but one of the most iconic plays in pro football history in 2000 by tackling wide receiver Kevin Dotson at the 1-yard line. The tackle helped the Rams hold on to a 23-16 lead to win the game.

Jones, a Kansas City native, played running back for the Tigers from 1987-19980. He took 294 carries for 1,390 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 65 passes for 686 yards and five touchdowns across that time.

2. Bolton Takes it to the House

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) runs with the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a tight, 38-35 win for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, just one team had a defensive touchdown, with Bolton being the difference-maker.

Late in the second quarter, with the Eagles driving to midfield, threatening to extend a 14-7 lead, Bolton stripped the ball out of Jalen Hurts' hands, recovered it, then raced 36 yards down to the end zone to tie the game.

Bolton was a First-team All-SEC linebacker for Missouri in both 2019 and 2020 before being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 draft.

3. Kony Ealy's Hat Trick

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) fumbles the ball against Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during the third quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The most memorable performance from Super Bowl 50 was from the Denver Broncos' elite pass rush, led by hall of famer DeMarcus Ware and future hall of famer Von Miller, with Denver recording seven sacks.

But the player who led the game in sacks was former Tiger Kony Ealy, tying the record for most sacks in a Super Bowl with three, tying Reggie White and Darnell Dockett's totals.



Additionally, Ealy intercepted Peyton Manning in the first quarter and returned it for 19 yards. In the fourth quarter, he stripped the ball out of Manning's hands and recovered it, giving Carolina another chance while trailing 10-16.

Had the Panthers made the most of that opportunity, Ealy would've undoubtedly become the first Tiger to be named a Super Bowl MVP. His performance is pretty undeniably the best for any former Missouri player in the Super Bowl.

