Former Mizzou Standout Cody Schrader Praised by Eight-Time Pro Bowler
There were many contributors to the Missouri Tigers' best football season since 2014 last fall, but although running back Cody Schrader was among the smallest in stature, he may have made the biggest impact in a year that culminated with the No. 8 spot in the AP Poll after a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.
The Burlsworth Trophy winner (the nation's top former walk-on) was also a runner-up for the Doak Walker award as the nation's top running back and was a member of the All-SEC First Team. Schrader gained enough notoriety and accolades for the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers to pick him up as an undrafted free agent back in April.
When 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was asked about the running backs room, which is headlined by reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, during Tuesday's press conference, he said it is "the best he's ever been in from top to bottom" and singled out the 2023 Consensus All-American.
“I’ve been particularly impressed with Cody Schrader," Juszczyk said. "He works his absolute tail off. He’s very intelligent. He just goes out there and plays a good consistent clean game and we’ve really enjoyed having him.”
This high praise comes from a player who is widely regarded around the NFL as one of, if not the best at his position. Juszczyk is an eight-time Pro Bowler and also earned his inaugural First Team All-Pro status this past season.
While Schrader has already made a strong impression on one of his highly regarded teammates, on July 17, Schrader was selected by the Saint Louis Battlehawks in the UFL College Draft. Since he was not exclusively drafted by an NFL team, he was eligible to be drafted into the UFL.
The Battlehawks have Schrader's UFL rights, as do the 49ers (to a certain extent) in the NFL. He has two options, both appealing, to further his professional career for the upcoming 2024 football season.
Schrader could spend the fall on the 49ers' practice squad, and perhaps be elevated to the roster at some point, before playing in his hometown for the spring UFL season. As long as he doesn't sign a contract with the 49ers or any other NFL team during the season, he'll be eligible to play in the spring league.
Regardless, the 24-year-old seems to be in an amazing spot, a place where few expected the former Truman State transfer to be at the beginning of last college football season.