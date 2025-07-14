49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo Welcome Their First Baby
It's a girl!
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are officially first-time parents.
The star 49ers running back and former Miss Universe have welcomed their first child—a daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey—the pair revealed in a Sunday Instagram post.
The sweet joint carousel featured pictures of both parents with the baby, as well as some behind-the-scenes shots.
Culpo added some extra detail in her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo of McCaffrey staring down at the bassinet with the caption: "Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other."
The pair, who got married in June 2024, announced in March of this year that they were expecting.
