How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Georgia

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs. Here is how to watch and listen.

Missouri will be out to bounce back from its overtime loss to Auburn when it hosts the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. central on Saturday at Farout Field.

The Tigers (2-2, 0-1 in SEC) are coming off a 17-14 overtime loss to Auburn, a game that saw the Tigers have plenty of chances to overcome Auburn in both regulation and overtime. In fact, the Tigers were a Nathaniel Peat fumble away from beating Auburn. It would have been a game-winning touchdown. That’s the question Peat will be answering all week, even though he had a solid game, gaining 110 yards on the ground.

But the Tigers had other issues, too, issues that led to Mizzou falling for the second time this season.

The task ahead is no easier. The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) are the No. 1 team in the country and the defending champions and, to this point, they’ve played like it. That’s in spite of sending more than a dozen draft picks to the NFL and seeing significant turnover on its defense.

If the Tigers manage to beat the Bulldogs, even though it will be at home, it will be one of the biggest upsets in college football this season. The Tigers have beaten the Bulldogs once in their 11-game history.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against the Bulldogs on Saturday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia Mo.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri +28

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Missouri +2000 (-110); Georgia -20000 (-118)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.