WATCH: Mizzou RB Nathaniel Peat Fumbles Away OT Win vs. Auburn

Missouri Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat will likely be blamed for a game-losing mistake that will overshadow a handful of other Mizzou mishaps.

Missouri Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat was the hero in Saturday's SEC opener on the road against the Auburn Tigers.

Until he wasn't.

Despite totaling a season-high with 20 carries and 110 rushing yards, it was his final carry that will be remembered in the worst of ways for Mizzou in what turned out to be a 17-14 overtime loss.

Peat fumbled a potential game-winning touchdown out of his hand as he was inches away from crossing the goal line in overtime. As he extended the ball across for the win, it slipped out of his grasp and rolled into the end zone, where Auburn fell on top of it to survive the SEC opener.

Peat's near heroics almost made up for the brutal end to the game that Mizzou had, as kicker Harrison Mevis, one of the better kickers in program history, missed a chip-shot game-winning 26-yard field goal, which sent the game to overtime.

After Auburn nailed a field goal to take a 17-14 lead in overtime, Missouri had a chance to win with a touchdown on its first possession of overtime.

Peat dashed left, extended, and seemingly won the game for Mizzou. Instead, it was a loss that will be remembered by Tigers fans for quite some time.

Missouri now falls to 2-2 headed into a brutal matchup with top-ranked Georgia on tap next week.

