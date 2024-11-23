Heavy Rushing Attack Powers Mizzou to Victory Over Mississippi State.
Slow and steady wins the race, the Missouri Tigers proved Saturday in a 39-20 win over Mississippi State in Week 13. It's by far the largest margin of victory for Missouri in 2024 SEC play.
Missouri now moves to 8-3 on the season, getting its first SEC road win.
Missouri held the ball for 26:14 of the second half, allowing the Bulldogs just 3:46.
Missouri attempted 56 carries on the day, including 34 in the second half. It was a diverse rushing attack for Missouri, with three different players rushing for over 20 yards.
It was Marcus Carroll who led the way though, completing a hat trick with three touchdowns in addition to 61 yards on 14 total carries. Its the fourth game in his career with three touchdowns for the Georgia State transfer.
Carroll’s final touchdown marked the end of a drive that put the nail in the coffin for Missouri. A one-yard punch in carry from Carroll capped off a 14-play, 83-yard drive for the Tigers. Carroll topped it off with a successful two-point conversion, making it a three-possession game with just 5:40 remaining.
Missouri looked overwhelmed on both sides of the ball early on. Its first two offensive drives both went three-and-out and traveled a net of negatIve three yards. The defense allowed a nine-play, 61-yard field goal drive to open the game.
But as Mississippi State took the ball with a 3-0 lead, the Missouri defense turned the game on its head.
On the second play of the drive, defensive tackle Kristian Williams jarred the ball out of freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren’s hands. Safety Daylan Carnell scooped the loose ball off the ground and returned it 67 yards to the end zone, the fourth-longest fumble return for a touchdown in program history.
The scoop and score from Carnell ignited the Missouri offense, going on to score three-straight touchdowns before the end of the first half, one from quarterback Brady Cook, and two from Carroll.
In the penultimate game in the collegiate careers for stars Brady Cook and Luther Burden III, the quarterback and wide receiver duo showed out. Cook had his best showing in the deep-passing game on the season, completing seven passes of over 15 yards.
Burden was responsible for two of those, making an impressive move in the back of the end zone to catch a 28-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. He showed off his evasiveness in the third quarter, catching a pass five yards past the line of scrimmage and avoiding defenders to create 23 yards after the catch.
Missouri was outscored in the third quarter 7-3, but, more importantly, drained 12:57 off the clock after entering the half with a 15-point lead. Missouri’s first drive snipped eight minutes and 46 seconds off the clock, but after converting 15 plays, Missouri was stopped on a third-and-two, settling for a 35-yard field goal that Blake Craig made.
But, in just 43 seconds Mississippi State responded with a touchdown on a 43-yard carry from running back Davon Booth. The senior running back was a reliable explosive force for the Bulldogs all day. Out of the gates, Booth rushed for 42 yards on the first drive alone.
Missouri’s second drive of the quarter didn’t end with any points, but continued to drain time off the clock, taking four minutes and 11 seconds off the clock. Craig’s 44-yard attempt to end off the drive missed wide right to keep a sliver of hope open for the Bulldogs.
But, on its two drives in the fourth quarter, Mississippi State's offense was drove to turnovers on downs. The Bulldogs made it into the red zone on the first of which, but failed to convert on a fourth-and-three.
After the defensive stop, Missouri's offense responded with the drive that put it away with Carroll's third and final touchdown.
Missouri will round out the regular season next week, hosting Arkansas at 3:15 p.m. at Faurot Field.
How it Happened:
Fourth Quarter:
FINAL: Missouri 39, Mississippi State 20
• 5:40 Missouri 39, Mississippi State 20: Missouri rounds out a 14-play, 83-yard drive with Marcus Carroll's third rushing touchdown of the day on a one-yard carry. Carroll adds a succesful two-point conversion carry to make it a three-possession game.
Third Quarter:
• 5:31 Missouri 31, Mississippi State 20: The Bulldogs won't go down without a fight. In just 43 seconds, Mississippi State drives down the field to score on a 43-yard carry from Davon Booth. Bulldogs just take the one point on the point after attempt, instead of attempting a two-point conversion that could've made it a 10-point game.
• 6:14 Missouri 31, Mississippi State 13: Missouri's opening drive of the half chewed eight minutes and 46 seconds off the clock and ended with a 35-yard field goal.
• 13:46 Missouri 28, Mississippi State 13: Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet would've had a 57-yard touchdown, but a block in the back penalty from wide receiver Joshua Manning brings the offense back,
• Missouri freshman running back Kewan Lacy will not return to this game, the SEC Network broadcast announces. He's dealing with an upper body injury he suffered in the first half.
First Half Stats:
Second Quarter:
00:30 Missouri 28, Mississippi State 13: The Missouri defense bends, but doesn't break. After allowing a touchdown that was called back by penalty, the Tigers hold Mississippi State to a field goal and save some time for the Missouri offense.
4:32 Missouri 28, Mississippi State 10: Marcus Carroll rushes in for his second touchdown of the day and ninth of the season. He found a gaping hole through the left b gap to sprint in for a 19-yard score.
9:58 Missouri 21, Mississippi State 10: Luther Burden III was pretty heavily covered, but he swerves behind the defender to haul in Brady Cook's pass in the back of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown.
First Quarter:
00:20 Missouri 14, Mississippi State 10: The Bulldogs take advantadge of the penalties and score on a 11-yard touchdown. Michael Van Buren Jr. connected with a wide open Jordan Mosley across the field.
1:15 Missouri 14, Mississippi State 3: Missouri just cost itself 30 yards on personal foul penalties. Linebacker Corey Flagg came in late to crash into wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi and Chuck Hicks, a team-captain, threw a punch in an altercation after the play. The penalties move the Bulldogs to the Missouri 16.
2:49 Missouri 14, Mississippi State 3: Marcus Carroll rushes in for a two-yard touchdown for Missouri, The Tigers travelled down to the red zone as Brady Cook connected with Marquis Johnson for a 45-yard reception.
6:33 Missouri 7, Mississippi State 3: After a three play drive where Missouri traveled eight yards backwards, the Tigers defense steps up. Defensive tackle Kristian Williams forces the ball out of the hands of quarterback
11:42 Missouri 0, Mississippi State 3: Running back Davon Booth making a big impact for the Bulldogs on the first drive, rushing for 42 yards, including a 33-yard carry. Missouri squibbed the opening kick in hopes to avoid a long return from Booth, but he still gained 27 yards.
Pre Game:
• Missouri has taken the field for warm ups.
How to Watch: Missouri at Mississippi State
Who: Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (2-8, 0-6)
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 3: 15 p.m.
Where: Davis Wade Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Tied 2-2
Last Meeting: Dec. 19 , 2020 - Missouri fell to Mississippi State 51-32 on the road to round out the 2020 regular season. In his final game with Missouri, running back Larry Rountree III led the Tigers with 121 carries on 25 carries. After a field goal from Harrison Mevis cut a Mississppi State lead to 17-10, the Bulldogs scored 17 unanswered points to earn a lead they would hold onto for the remainder of the game.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers came out on the losing end of a possession game for the first time since November of 2022, falling 34-30 to South Carolina on the road. Quarterback Brady Cook connected with Luther Burden III on a 37-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-six with 1:10 remaining. But South Carolina managed to put together a touchdown drive in just 47 seconds to secure the win.
Last Time Out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs enjoyed a bye week in Week 12, but fell 33-14 to Tennessee in Week 11. Tennessee's Dylan Sampson rushed for 149 yards on 30 carries while Mississippi State Davon Booth's rushed for 125 yards on 20 carries.