How Auburn Transfers Impact Mizzou's Defense: The Read Option

Watch the video below as Missouri On SI reporter Zachary Knox-Doyle analyzes the potential of two Auburn transfers on Mizzou's defense.

Welcome to "The Read Option," a series featuring Missouri On SI's beat reporters providing analysis or intel on the Tigers.

Missouri's defense will rely on a slew of transfer talent and returning rotational players in the 2026 season. The Tigers acquired transfers from multiple contenders and SEC teams this offseason, but the two players they picked up from Auburn could find themselves starting in Week 1.

Auburn transfers Robert Woodyard Jr. and Kensley Louidor-Faustin swapped their Tiger stripes in January and will be instrumental toward Missouri's success on defense.

Robert Woodyard Jr.

After starting 11 games for Auburn last season, Woodyard is practically a shoo-in to start alongside Nicholas Rodriguez at linebacker, which has the potential to develop into a deadly duo. The redshirt junior played in all 12 games last season and ranked second on the team in tackles with 67.

Woodyard elevated his game during SEC play, recording 50 of his 67 tackles during conference contests. The 6-foot, 245-pound linebacker earned a spot on PFF's All-SEC first team after recording a 86.6 run-defense grade.

The grade ranked 58th out of 788 linebackers and considering his volume against top tier competition — 432 snaps and 304 snaps in SEC games — Woodyard was already a standout in the SEC as a redshirt sophomore.

The top outing from the linebacker came against Missouri in Week 8. In the double-overtime game, Woodyard played 62 snaps, recorded 11 tackles and four tackles for loss. His stops from behind the line of scrimmage matched the most by an Auburn Tiger since at least 1995.

Woodyard will bring a strong motor, powerful run defense and an above-average pass rush to the Tigers' defensive unit, making the linebacker room one of the strongest at Missouri.

Kensley Louidor-Faustin

Louidor-Faustin is coming off a sophomore season at Auburn that encountered ups and downs, but was an impressive showing overall.

In just his second season at the collegiate level, Louidor-Faustin played in 11 games and made three starts for Auburn. The 5-foot-11 safety spent most of his time defending the run or in pass coverage and tallied 20 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

Louidor-Faustin spent 188 snaps in the slot and 44 snaps in the box last year and recorded an above-average 72 run-defense rating according to PFF. 92 of his snaps were in run-defense while 150 were spent in coverage.

The concerns surrounding the junior regard his size and lack of success in coverage. He is 183 pounds and allowed a 64 percent completion rating in 2025, but saw steady improvement throughout the year.

In the first three weeks, Louidor-Faustin allowed eight receptions on nine targets to receivers he was defending. During the remainder of the season, he allowed eight receptions on 16 targets, demonstrating important improvement for a young player.

The versatility Louidor-Faustin brings to Missouri against the run and in pass coverage — following his improvement after the first three weeks — could make him a perfect fit for the Tigers at the starting STAR position. As a junior he may be just what Missouri was hoping for in replacing Daylan Carnell, a three-year starter at STAR.

He is less of an obvious starter for the Tigers in the upcoming season, but due to his upside and versatility he is a great candidate to be a starting safety at STAR.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.