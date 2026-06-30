Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 1, Ahmad Hardy

Who else could you possibly expect?

There'll be players who are vital to Missouri's success this season: starting quarterback Austin Simmons will be tasked with reviving a passing attack that was dead in the water halfway through 2025, right tackle Josh Atkins will be his most important blocker and Darris Smith will lead the charge in a new-look edge room.

But none come particularly close to Missouri's most important player, Ahmad Hardy. Hardy is the life of the offense. He is the sun, the moon and everything in between. The Doak Walker finalist emerged as arguably the best running back in the nation in 2025, breaking out in Missouri's elite ground-game system.

The transfer ranked second in the nation with 1,649 rushing yards on 256 attempts —39 less attempts than the nation's top rusher, Cam Cook, who totaled 1,659 yards. Hardy also punched in 16 touchdowns, led the nation in yards after contact (1,181) and missed tackles forced (101). He eclipsed 100 yards in eight games, including a 250-yard performance against Louisiana and a 300-yard outburst against Mississippi State.

Last season, Hardy's success saw a direct correlation with Missouri's win-loss column. In the five games Hardy failed to reach triple-digit yardage, Missouri went 1-4, with the one victory being a double-overtime thriller over Auburn. The other results: A 27-24 loss to Alabama in which Hardy rushed for 52 yards, a 17-10 loss to Vanderbilt in which Hardy had 97 yards, a 17-6 loss to Oklahoma in which Hardy had 57 yards and a 13-7 loss to Virginia in which Hardy reached 89 yards.

While an improved pass game could make life easier for Hardy, and make Missouri less dependent on elite-level play from the tailback — the Tigers could stay afloat with a solid pass game and less-than-elite version of Hardy — his All-American production is needed for Missouri to make the leap from good to great. To put it simply: Missouri will not be among the nation's best if Hardy, too, doesn't produce among the nation's best.

As far as talent is concerned, there's no question about Hardy's ability to produce among the nation's best — he's already done it. However, the 20-year-old did suffer a potential setback over the course of the offseason, as Hardy suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg after a concert in Mississippi. His recovery seems to be heading in a positive direction, as head coach Eli Drinkwitz recently stated Hardy was "ahead of schedule" at his six-week checkup.

Hardy's health and availability are of the utmost importance for Missouri in 2026, as the star tailback will once again be the top option and focal point of the offense. He's got plenty of support from a projected-strong offensive line, a star teammate in the backfield in Jamal Roberts and a rushing scheme that's benefitted every tailback to walk through it, but Hardy is still the most important piece of the puzzle.

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