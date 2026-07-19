Three Things to Watch For at Mizzou Football's SEC Media Day

It's almost that time of year again.

It's been months since we've seen Mizzou football in official action, as the 2025 season ended with a dramatic, failed hail-mary loss to Virginia in the Gator Bowl back in December. Between then and now, we were blessed with a few glimpses of a spring practices in March. But as SEC Media Days are set to begin Monday, and fall camp presumably shortly after that, you can almost feel the air starting to shift — football season is close.

In many ways, SEC Media Days feel like the start of the new season. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz, along with linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, running back Jamal Roberts and left tackle Cayden Green are set to represent Mizzou at SEC Media Days on Monday, with Drinkwitz's turn at the podium beginning at 10:25 a.m. CT.

Here's everything you should pay attention to when Mizzou's representatives speak.

What's new with Austin Simmons?

For most, Simmons is probably the most-anticipated transfer of the offseason. After a woeful 2025 season of quarterback play, Drinkwitz and Mizzou went and nabbed Simmons in the transfer portal to return the quarterback room to a respectable form. It seemed to be going well in the early stages, given Simmons was named QB1 at the conclusion of spring ball — something Drinkwitz didn't do with Pribula until after Missouri's Week 1 win over Central Arkansas.

Last we heard from player's on Simmons, they discussed some of the nature of learning how to play with a left-handed quarterback, many of which it was their first time doing so.

"At first it was weird, because that was my first time catching it from a left-handed quarterback," Donovan Olugbode told the media at a spring practice availability March 4. "It takes time to get used to, but I got used to it pretty fast. So it's solid."

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't know if it changes much for me, per se," Green said. "My job is still to stay in front of the man in front of me, but it definitely looks a little different on film when it's coming out with a left-handed quarterback versus a right one."

Now that it's been a few months, most of the Tigers have likely progressed past the stage of learning how to play with a lefty, and can now better identify the traits, tendencies and personalities of what it's like to play alongside and be around Simmons.

Injury Updates

Among the first questions directed toward Drinkwitz will be for an update on the injury status of Ahmad Hardy, Missouri's superstar tailback. Hardy suffered a gunshot injury to his upper leg on the morning of May 10 in Laurel, Mississippi.

The last update Drinkwitz gave on Hardy's injury status was at a 'Zou to You' fan event on June 13.

"He's not fully acclimated back to weight-bearing yet, but progressing well," Drinkwitz said. "Great energy. Biggest thing for us right now is holding him back. He wants to progress faster than what the doctors want."

"Any time you have an injury, sometimes you feel separated from the team, but he's been there. He spends almost three hours a day in the training room, around the guys, in the locker room, doing rehab."

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) fends off Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given the nature of Hardy's injury, the recovery timeline isn't as easy to predict as a more typical, on-field injury may be.

An injury status that has a clearer timeline but will likely be provided an update by Drinkwitz is on projected starting right tackle Josh Atkins. Atkins suffered a leg injury during spring practice that Drinkwitz originally said will likely keep him out until September or October. Missouri's season begins Sept. 3 with a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, followed by a road game against Kansas and home game against Troy. SEC play begins in with a road game against Mississippi State on Sept. 26, while a home game against Florida marks the start of October.

Both Hardy and Atkins will be vital to Mizzou's success next season, with Hardy as the best and most productive player on the offense, and Atkins set to play a pivotal role as the blindside protector for QB1 Austin Simmons.

How is Jamal Roberts preparing for the season?

We haven't heard from Roberts since spring practice — in other words, before Hardy's injury. Roberts spent last season as one of the most productive backups in the nation, rushing for 753 yards — which ranked 10th in the conference — and six touchdowns, as well as outrushing Hardy in two contests.

Roberts' 2025 season indicated that if necessary, he can take the reigns to Missouri's offense and not only keep the ground game afloat, but keep it high-octane. Depending on the injury update Drinkwitz provides Monday, as well as the updates that will follow throughout fall camp, Roberts may be tasked with taking the reigns for part of the season.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roberts is set to speak Monday, so we'll get to hear directly from the source on how he's prepping for the upcoming season, given his importance to the offense might've leveled up since we last heard from the St. Louis product.

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