How Brett Norfleet Can Climb Mizzou's Record Boards: The Read Option

Watch the video below as Missouri On SI reporter Zachary Knox-Doyle explores Brett Norfleet's upcoming senior season.

Welcome to "The Read Option," a series featuring Missouri On SI's beat reporters providing analysis or intel on the Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers have two multi-year starters returning this season in offensive lineman Cayden Green and tight end Brett Norfleet. Green has garnered the most media attention as an All-SEC player and strong NFL prospect, but Norfleet has been a staple on the Tigers for three seasons and this year he has the chance to earn some spotlight.

Norfleet is currently tied for 26th on the list of Tigers with the most touchdowns and is tied for fifth among tight ends. If he can continue an upward trajectory in end zone receptions, the three-year starter could enter the top 10.

Last season Norfleet saw an uptick in nearly every statistical category. He improved his receptions, yards and touchdowns, finishing the year with 254 yards on 31 receptions and five scores.

Norfleet's increase in yards was not dramatic and has been consistent through the years, going from 197 his freshman season to 235 as a sophomore. The biggest improvement for Norfleet was in the end zone, matching his five scores from the previous two seasons during his junior season alone.

The Tigers utilized him as a quicker target in 2025, which led to a decrease in yards per reception, but increased his activity in the end zone. As an athletic 6-foot-6 tight end, Norfleet is a danger in the redzone and gives the Tigers a different look.

Although Donovan Olugbode brings height at 6-foot-2, Norfleet's mass of 260 pounds allows for a multi-faceted receiving unit. And with just one more touchdown than he recorded last season, Norfleet would be in the top 10 for most receiving touchdowns in program history.

Norfleet currently trails four Missouri tight ends, two of which reached totals out of reach. Chase Coffman's 30 touchdowns and Albert Okwuegbunam's 23 scores hold the top two spots among all Missouri receivers and tight ends.

Although Norfleet isn't going to be climbing past those two Mizzou legends, he has a strong chance to pass Dwayne Blakley and a shot at Martin Rucker. Blakley is tied at No. 18 with 12 total touchdowns, while Rucker holds a share of the No. 7 spot with 18 touchdowns.

To get past Rucker, Norfleet will need a significant increase in scores this season, which is not out of the equation in Missouri's offensive system. The Tigers used Jordon Harris and Norfleet at the same time last season and if they went back to it this year, Norfleet could thrive.

Due to Harris' dominance as a blocker, Norfleet can focus on receiving when they share time on the field. Harris was the 100th ranked tight end out of 512 last year in PFF's system, with a pass block grade of 71.6 and run block grade of 68.7, after starting five games for Missouri.

For a share of the 10th spot with Emanuel Hall, Norfleet needs six touchdowns this season, which would also give him the fourth most among tight ends. Nine scores would give him sole possession of the third spot among tight ends, while eight would tie him at third.

Norfleet could enter the top four in a hurry, as three touchdowns puts him past Blakley. If he achieves that within the first half of the season, he certainly has a chance to climb even higher.

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