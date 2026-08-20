How Khalief Canty Jr. Can Develop Into a Key Player at Missouri: The Read Option

Khalief Canty Jr. is one of the most intriguing freshman at Missouri. The lineman is not a typical three-star due to his near four-star 88 ranking and being highly saught after by many top programs. He chose the Tigers over Michigan, Alabama, Auburn and Penn State.

Canty also adds versatility to the Tigers since he started at left tackle in his collegiate career, but is now listed as an interior lineman. Adjusting to a new position in college can take a while, but Canty made the switch with ease and saw many snaps with the second team during fall camp.

At 6-foot-4, 311 pounds, he is nimble on his feet while also imposing force on the defense. Returning starting lineman Curtis Peagler credited Canty as one of two young players that stood out to him during fall camp.

"His ability to go out there at such a young age and be physical," Peagler said Tuesday on Canty's impressive attributes. "He has great feet, great hands and his ability to learn. So to be a young player and to be able to do that so early is a good thing."

Being physical while having an impressive athletic ability is an important combination for lineman that can take years to develop, but Canty already specializes in that combo.

Detroit offensive lineman Khalief Canty on his official visit to the University of Missouri on Sunday, June 22. | courtesy of @kjcapn on X, Mizzou Athletics

The three-star label is deceiving when it comes to Canty. Many three-stars get solid offers, but a lot of them are nearby and there isn't usually a plethora of top schools knocking at their door. Canty, a Detroit native, received offers from schools nearby like Michigan and Michigan State, but also some top programs nationally like Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina and Penn State.

His lengthy list of top offers and All-Region selection in his senior season point to a player with an upside much higher than the typical three-star.

At Missouri he's already proven that he is more than his recruiting ranking. Throughout fall camp, Canty showed off his speed, impressive footwork and strong combination of physicality and athleticism.

With the new five year system at the college level, if Canty's development continues, he could see action in many games this season. As an interior lineman, Canty may see reps at left guard or right guard behind Peagler.

With three returning offensive lineman, left guard is a position that needs to be filled. Tristan Wilson competed for the starting spot last season and is a proven backup for Missouri, while Zack Owens started 10 games with Mississippi State last year. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wilson has developed into "a starter in the SEC" on Saturday.

Wilson and Peagler are in their final season, which could open a door down the line for Canty to develop into a starter. To ensure he would be ready for the jump in coming seasons and with left guard somewhat unestablished, giving the freshman a variety of snaps seems advisable.

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