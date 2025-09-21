How Long Will Mizzou OT Cayden Green Be Out with Injury?
Missouri Tigers left tackle Cayden Green, a preseason all-american, was a surprise addition to the team's availability report Thursday.
After initially being listed as probable Thursday night, he was then demoted to out for Saturday's Week 4 game against South Carolina. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz provided some clarity on how Green's injury popped up, plus the timeline for his recovery following the Tigers' win over South Carolina.
Green suffered the injury in practice Wednesday. At the time, Missouri thought it was just a minor issue. There was so little concern initially that Green was a full participant in Missouri's walk-through practice Thursday, but "just didn't feel right about it."
So, Green underwent a MRI Thursday night, revealing the severity of the injury. Missouri decided the best way to go about it would be to "attack it" with a minor medical procedure, which Green underwent Friday morning.
Drinkwitz is certain it's not a season-ending injury, and expects Green to return to play in 3-5 weeks.
The details of Green's injury have not been revealed by the team. Ahead of the game, he was seen on the sidelines wearing a walking boot.
With that timeline for Green, the earliest he would return would be Missouri's Week 7 game against Alabama. The latest it would be in that window would be when the Tigers travel to Vanderbilt in Week 9.
Next week, Missouri hosts UMass, then will have a bye week in Week 6.
In Green's absence, however, redshirt junior Jayven Richardson answered the call by filling Green's spot at left tackle with ease.
"We have a ton of confidence in Jayven Richardson," Drinkwitz said. "Everybody on this team has a role, and their job is to continue to be as good a player as they can be and develop, and when their opportunity calls, go in there and embrace their role."
READ: Eli Drinkwitz Evaluates Jayven Richardson's Performance at LT
Even with Green unable to play, he's still able to make contributions as a leader. Ahead of the game, he delivered a message to the team, saying "Hold it down. I'll be back soon," according to Drinkwitz.
"He's really well respected on this team," quarterback Beau Pribula said of Green. "One thing that I noticed when I first got here was how much everybody respects him. Not being able to go tonight, and still being there and showing his leadership, it's a lot for us. It helps us a lot. I know he'll continue to be a really good leader."
Missouri has already had been dealt a rough hand with injuries to start the year, with quarterback Sam Horn and kicker Blake Craig suffering season-ending injuries in Week 1. But in the case of Green, the Tigers seemed to have avoided any long-term issues.