How Mizzou is Preparing for Possible Snow Game Against Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers' 2024 regular season has been anything but predictable.
The finale will be no exception, with snow in the forecast as the Tigers host the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 14.
Columbia, Mo., is forecast to receive one to three inches of snow Saturday, according to Friday afternoon's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Though snow games are uncharted territory for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and most of Missouri's roster, the Tigers have taken extra steps to prepare for the possible inclement weather.
"The weather could be an intriguing factor in this game," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday. "I haven't played in a snow game and it's looking like we might get one of those."
This would be the first snowfall of the year for mid-Missouri, but the Tigers have spent the week practicing in temperatures outside around or below 35 degrees.
"The first thing we'll do is we practice in the weather we play in," Drinkwitz said. "We'll be outside all week instead of in the indoor try to get used to the bodily temperature."
The Missouri passing game has been limited at different points this season, with quarterback Brady Cook missing 37% of the team's offensive snaps through the first 12 games, dealing with a wrist and ankle injury. Cook no longer has any injuries listed on the availability report, but weather would throw in a new element.
"There are two different types of snow: dry snow and wet snow," Drinkwitz explained. "Wet snow sticks and compacts [which] makes it a little bit more difficult to throw and catch, it makes a slicker ball."
Cook can only recall "one or two" snow games he played in before during his high school career. With it being the third-year starter's final game at Faurot Field, he doesn't expect any outside circumstances to rattle him.
"Shoot, I'm down for anything," Cook said. I think I'm gonna be so stoked, I won't even care [about snow]."
If Missouri has to rely on a heavy rushing attack, the Tigers should should be confident. In its last three games, Missouri has averaged 161 rushing yards and 1.7 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, the Arkansas defense has allowed the third most rushing yards in the SEC this season, allowing an average of 366.5 yards on the ground per game.
But, the Razorbacks have a deep running game to match Missouri's. Four different players, including quarterback Taylen Green, have rushed for over 300 yards on the season for Arkansas. Senior Ja'Quinden Jackson leads the way, rushing for 703 yards and 12 touchdowns on 131 carries.
Neither Jackson nor Green are easy bodies to bring down in the cold, with Jackson standing at 6'2" and 233 pounds, and Green at 6'6" and 230 pounds.
One of the biggest challenges when playing in the snow, for both sides of the ball, is finding footing and avoiding slipping. It might take some adjustments from Missouri in-game, but the staff is looking to get a head start with equipment.
"You have to be more cognizant of the way that you're utilizing your cleats and running because the snow will clamp and be a factor on route running and slippage," Drinkwitz said. "There are some things as a staff that we've already put in place to prepare for, but the reality of it is that's just part of the game."
Missouri and Arkansas have both already clinched bowl eligibility entering Saturday, but the Tigers will look to end the season undefeated at home for the first season since 2010. Between a double-overtime win over Vanderbilt, Cook's return from the hospital to lead a comeback over Auburn, and 28 points in the final four minutes against Oklahoma, Faurot Field has been the stage for some chaotic games in 2024.
A winter wonderland could be the scene for one last show to close Missouri's season.
"If it snows this game, there's a first time for everything," defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. said.
