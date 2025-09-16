How Mizzou is Preparing for South Carolina Amongst QB Uncertainty
Though there's some uncertainty for who will start at quarterback for South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri in Week 4, head coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't letting that dictate how his team prepares for their Southeastern Conference opener.
LaNorris Sellers, a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy, exited last week's game against Vanderbilt with a concussion that he suffered late in the first half. No designation has been given on Sellers' status for the game against Missouri. But Drinkwitz said Tuesday that he anticipates Sellers will suit up against the Tigers.
Meanwhile, in South Carolina, head coach Shane Beamer wasn't as forthcoming, simply reminding the media that the SEC requires availability reports for each intra-conference game, the first of which is released Wednesday.
When Sellers exited last week's game, sixth-year player Luke Doty filled in. A former four-star prospect, Doty has done just about everything for South Carolina, including playing at wide receiver, on special teams and as a backup quarterback.
If it is Doty instead of Sellers, Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff won't be caught off guard.
"There's not two stylistic differences in the way that quarterback position is going to be played," Drinkwitz said. "So for us, we're going to anticipate that LaNorris will play, and then we'll adjust he does not."
Last week against Vanderbilt, Doty completed 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 148 yards and an interception. He added 20 yards on nine rush attempts.
Drinkwitz is especially familiar with Doty, as he recruited the South Carolina native as a prospect when coaching at NC State.
"Really good player, but I don't think their scheme is going to change any," Drinkwitz said. "He's not LaNorris, but he's a very good, capable player."
Drinkwitz is also plenty familiar with Sellers, who threw for a career best of 353 yards in a win over Missouri last season. He also threw for five touchdowns in that game. Missouri was able to contain his mobility though, holding him to 45 yards on 14 rush attempts.
With his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame, he's a bowling ball of a runner.
"He's got a unique build and frame," Drinkwitz said of Sellers. "He's really strong, hard to tackle in the pocket, hard to wrap up. Makes incredible decisions and plays when the play is broken down."
The South Carolina offense is led by a new, but experienced, offensive coordinator in Mike Shula. The former NFL offensive coordinator spent last season with the Gamecocks as a senior offensive analyst. The scheme he's installed has been similar to what his predecessor, Dowell Loggains, ran over the two previous seasons.
"Him (Shula) and coach Loggains co-created the plans each week, and so there's a lot of carry over," Drinkwitz said. "Each play-caller has their own flavor of how they call games and what specifically they're doing to implement the game plan."
Shula has brought in some new wrinkles though, specifically with playing to Sellers' strengths. But the principles of the South Carolina offense have remained the same, including using empty sets to create explosive passing plays that Missouri fell victim to in last season's matchup.
"There is some subtle differences in the run scheme," Drinkwitz said. "There's more quarterback-driven runs, I would say than there was probably last year. I think there's more dropback concepts, and maybe that's just Year 2 of growth with the LaNorris and something that he's more comfortable with."
That scheme is what the Missouri defense has been focused on so far in preparation, not so much Sellers' status. No matter who starts at quarterback, the Tigers are expecting similar challenges.
"You kind of just focus on the scheme, focus on what they try to do and where they try to put people at," Missouri safety Jalen Catalon said. "Both quarterbacks present really good movement outside the pocket and making things happen."