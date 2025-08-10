How Mizzou QB Brady Cook Performed in NFL Preseason Debut
You didn't have to look far to find a Missouri Tiger on Saturday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Across the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers in the Week 1 preseason game, four different former Tigers saw playing time. Even Kevin Harlan, who was doing play-by-play for the Green Bay broadcast, commentated Missouri football and basketball games from 1986-1989.
The Tiger who entered the game with the most to prove was quarterback Brady Cook, who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft wrapped up.
After starter Justin Fields scored a touchdown on the first drive, Cook took over for the rest of the first quarter and the entire second quarter. In the passing game, Cook had a solid performance, completing six of his eight pass attempts for 62 yards. He would've had a passing touchdown if running back Isaiah Davis wasn't stopped just short of the goal-line on a pass.
Cook didn't have much of an opportunity to show off his ability as a runner, only attempting to run twice. He had a six-yard scramble that was held back by a holding call on the Jets. Then, in the red-zone, he took a designed run that was quickly snuffed out by edge rusher Brenton Cox, losing five.
Protecting Cook for a few plays was his former tackle, Armand Membou. After playing all of the first series and bit of the second, Membou checked out for the night. On one play on the first drive, Membou held his own against three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.
Ending off most of New York's scoring drives was former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis, who signed with the Jets after a standout in the UFL in the spring. The Jets recently signed 18-year veteran Nick Folk, so it'll be tough for Mevis to make the roster. But having solid preseason performances is still important to put out good tape for other teams to watch. Especially when in need of a specialist in a quick pinch.
Mevis was perfect on all of his attempts, going two for two on extra points, then also made three field goals, including one from 39.
On the other side of the field, Ty'Ron Hopper played as the Packers middle linebacker for most of the game. He's been named as a standout throughout Packers training camp by Green Bay's local beat reporters.
Just like with Missouri, Green Bay often utilized Hopper as a blitzer. He was wearing the communications helmet for most of his playing time, giving out the play call to the rest of his defensive teammates. On the night, Hopper had the second-most tackles for Green Bay with 8.
Hopper, selected by the Packers in Round 3 of the 2024 NFL draft, only saw 89 defensive snaps for Green Bay last year. With Green Bay signing former first-round draft pick Isiah Simmons this offseason, the inside linebacker room became even more crowded. But Hopper could certainly still find a role, especially with his quickness as a run defender.
On Sunday, Missouri's two top pass catchers of the past two seasons will face off against each other, with Luther Burden III and the Chicago Bears taking on Theo Wease Jr. and the Miami Dolphins. That game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on the NFL Network.