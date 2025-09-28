How Mizzou's Future 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 5 of CFB
In comfortable fashion, the Missouri Tigers earned a Week 5 win against UMass in 42-6 fashion. It was a game that was never in doubt on the 114th annual Homecoming game, showing multiple strengths and a few weaknesses heading into their first bye week.
Missouri's game may not have been that exciting, but there were some fireworks across the country, especially within the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss took down LSU in thrilling fashion, along with impressive wins from Alabama and Texas A&M over Georgia and Auburn, respectively.
The SEC showed its teeth in Week 5, but a few other notable teams did lose this week. Florida State suffered a field-storming defeat at the hands of Virginia, while teams like TCU and USC suffered losses at the hands of solid opponents.
Here's how the remaining teams on Missouri's schedule played in Week 5, along with a look across the country.
1. No. 10 Alabama | 24-21 W vs. No. 12 Georgia
The Crimson Tide just picked up arguably the best win of the season so far and their offense looked near perfect. Quarterback Ty Simpson has answered the call after a rough first week or two, now emerging as one of the best pure passers in the country. His 276 yards and two touchdowns showed that.
Alabama's receiving threats were also on point, with Isaiah Horton, Ryan Williams, Lotzeir Brooks and Germie Bernard all getting involved. When you add Jam Miller to the equation at running back, they have all the scoring threats a coaching staff could ask for.
They looked good defensively, as well, but the multi-week injury of linebacker Qua Russaw could absolutely impact what they do moving forward. That being said, linebackers Justin Jefferson and Yhonzae Pierre have stepped up in general this season, so there might be enough depth on the Alabama bench to make up for it.
2. Auburn | 16-10 L vs. No. 6 Texas A&M
Don't get anything twisted about Auburn: they are still a really good team. They've been smacked in the face by a challenging schedule to start SEC play, dropping another conference game to the Aggies.
They struggled to truly generate any offense during this game, with quarterback Jackson Arnold completing only 55% of his passes with 125 yards. Their lone touchdown of the game was scored by Arnold on the ground, a facet of Auburn that was also shut down.
There just wasn't much Auburn could do on either side of the ball, despite neither team putting up any incredible stats. The Aggies did just enough to squeak out the win.
3. No. 16 Vanderbilt | 55-35 W vs. Utah State
The Commodores unsurprisingly stayed undefeated after facing Utah State, a game where they emptied the bag of tricks on offense. Diego Pavia at quarterback was simply dominant again, going for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the air and 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
There isn't much to say about this one. Similar to Missouri, this was Vanderbilt's final softball game of the season. Things will get much harder for the Commodores moving forward.
4. No. 6 Texas A&M | 16-10 W vs. Auburn
As said previously, the Aggies didn't play the perfect game against Auburn. That's where things in the trenches on both sides of the ball showed up, especially in the run game with Le'Veon Moss. He posted 139 yards and a touchdown, being one of the primary reasons for the Aggie win.
Marcel Reed didn't have his best showing of the season, throwing an interception and accumulating 207 yards, but his efficiency compared to Arnold's made a difference.
KC Concepcion also had a big game at the receiver spot, racking up 113 yards on only seven receptions. The Aggie receiving core has caught some eyes recently, with Mario Craver also coming into his own.
5. Mississippi State | 41-34 L vs. No. 15 Tennessee
This was a heartbreaker for the Bulldogs, who did everything in their power to beat the Volunteers. Joey Aguilar was simply too much to contain and the Mississippi State didn't have enough in the tank. Running back Fluff Bothwell was the driving force for the Bulldog offense, going for 134 rushing yards and two scores.
This could've been another tenure-defining win for Jeff Lebby, but that doesn't make the Bulldogs any less scary moving forward. A game that was viewed as one of the easier ones at the beginning of the season for Missouri has a very different outlook at the moment.
Mizzou's Final 2 Opponents
6. No. 5 Oklahoma | Bye week
7. Arkansas | 56-13 L vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
Around the Country
The most surprising of all losses around the country likely came at the hands of the Virginia Cavaliers, who defeated Florida State at home. The Seminoles still have a good resume and the Cavaliers are starting to build one of their own, but it was still a surprising defeat.
One of the most surprising results from the week outside of Virginia came in the SEC. Ole Miss took down LSU thanks to the play of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, moving up national rankings and bumping LSU down. It was a statement win of sorts for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, who earned their first big win of the season.