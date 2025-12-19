Mizzou Announces Re-Signing of Star Running Back Ahmad Hardy

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy has re-signed with the Tigers, per the team's social media. Hardy emerged as one of the best running backs in the Southeastern Conference this season, along with the entire country.

In his first season with the Missouri Tigers, Hardy amassed 1,560 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 241 carries. He finished as the nation's second leading rusher, only behind Jacksonville State's Cam Cook. He's currently 67 yards short of the single-season rushing record, set by Cody Schrader in 2024.



Because of his long list of statistical accomplishments, Hardy is now considered a consensus All-American.

On Tuesday, Hardy was asked if other teams had begun to approach him about potentially leaving through the transfer portal. Hardy made it very clear that it was not going to be the case.



"I think they know I'm a Tiger, so they ain't hitting me up," Hardy said.



Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was outspoken on the concept of tampering with players on Tuesday. Drinkwitz made it clear that he's frustrated that teams and coaches are able to contact his players with no sort of middle ground, or without asking.



"Tampering is at, I mean, the highest level," Drinkwitz said. "There is no such thing as tampering, because there's nobody that's been punished for tampering. And so everybody on my roster is being called."

With Hardy resigned, all eyes will shift to sophomore Jamal Roberts. Drinkwitz mentioned on Tuesday that there may be trouble retaining him, having both him and Hardy in the same position group. Drinkwitz made a plea to local businesses in St. Louis, Roberts' hometown, to help out with the NIL side of things in order to retain Roberts.



Keeping Hardy and Roberts is important, especially with the departures of freshmen Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood. Those two can be the cornerstones of the program, making keeping them a top priority.

The re-signing of Hardy is a big one for a variety of reasons. His future with the Missouri Tigers was never technically in doubt, but seeing him put pen to paper should ease the minds of many Missouri fans. There's a trend around college football right now with teams announcing the re-signing and contract extensions of players, so Hardy is no different.

Hardy and the Missouri Tigers will get one final shot at a win in the 2025 season, taking on the Virginia Cavaliers in the Gator Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.

