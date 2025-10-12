How Mizzou's Future 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 7 of CFB
Week 7 was absolutely an eventful one in the college football world, with plenty of shakeups in the top 25 and other fascinating wins and losses.
The Southeastern Conference saw a lot of those shakeups. Missouri's 27-24 loss to Alabama was one of them, boosting the Crimson Tide up in the rankings and in terms of national perception. Oklahoma suffered arguably the biggest loss of the week, falling to Texas in their yearly rivalry.
At this point in the season, it's clear who the good teams are and aren't. Week 7 proved that, with teams like Oregon, Michigan and Illinois picking up losses and bringing them back down to earth. Indiana's win over the Ducks did the opposite.
Here's how the remaining teams on Missouri's schedule played in Week 7, along with a look around the country.
1. Auburn | 20-10 L vs. No. 7 Georgia
Auburn lost its third straight game in Week 7 and things won't be getting any easier for them. Both Tiger squads will be looking for revenge in Week 8 and Auburn will have an excellent opportunity to make up some ground in the season with a win against Missouri.
Their offense struggled to generate big plays down the field all game, even if quarterback Jackson Arnold was playing well. The Georgia defense was also too much to handle. Neither team played great, but the talent and athletecism of the Bulldogs took control as it got closer to the end.
2. No. 18 Vanderbilt | Bye week
This was likely a good reset point for the Commodores after a loss to Alabama. The hardest stretch of their schedule is now in front of them, so there was no better time than now for a bye week.
3. No. 4 Texas A&M | 34-17 W vs. Florida
The Aggies are looking more and more like a contender as the weeks go on and this most recent one was no different. Marcel Reed threw for 234 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Gators, while the rushing attack of Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens was once again too much to handle.
Texas A&M's defense also continues to impress. They didn't force any turnovers, but they continue to be hard to play against in the run game. Florida's DJ Lagway was throwing strikes all night long, but the combination of the Aggies' offensive attack and strong defensive presence was too overwhelming.
4. Mississippi State | Bye week
Similar to Vanderbilt, this was a good time for a week-long reset for the Bulldogs. After a hot start to their season, a few losses have crept up on them. This was a good week to gather themselves before getting deeper into SEC play.
5. No. 13 Oklahoma | 23-6 L vs. No. 17 Texas
In the midst of quarterback and injury issues, the Sooners picked up their first loss of the season. Quarterback John Mateer was clearly not healthy for the Sooners, which led to three interceptions. His hasty return to the field may not have been the best of ideas, especially if it was hurting the team like it did.
The credit must be delievered to the Texas defense. They helped to force those interceptions and shut down everything Oklahoma tried to do all game long. Arch Manning also had an impressive showing, while running back Quintrevion Wisner did his thing with 94 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Texas needed this win desperately. National perception was changing about the Longhorns and Manning was starting to lose the respect of many. It hasn't done a full 180 yet, but things are once again looking up for Texas.
Mizzou's Final Opponent
6. Arkansas | 34-31 L vs. No. 11 Tennessee
Around the country
Most of the big-hitting wins and losses truly came from within the SEC in Week 7. The Oregon Ducks dropped a surprising one at home to now-ranked No. 3 Indiana, a team that's emerging as one of the best in the country.
For the most part, the teams that were supposed to win this week did what they were supposed to do. Teams like Georgia, LSU and Tennessee did get pushed, but all ended up winning.