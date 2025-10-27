How Mizzou's Future 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 9 of CFB
Week 9 in college football was chaotic, to say the least.
No. 19 Missouri's 17-10 loss to No. 9 Vanderbilt is a perfect example of that. It had the twists and turns of a typical Missouri football game, but it didn't end how the Tigers would've liked it to.
The same could be said for multiple SEC matchups on Saturday, Oct. 25. For example, the Texas Longhorns were pushed about as far as they could've been against Mississippi State, needing an extra overtime period to pull off an interesting comeback.
Alabama was in a similar boat. South Carolina led the Crimson Tide for a decent amount of the second half, but fell short in the game's waning minutes thanks to a few clutch throws from quarterback Ty Simpson.
Outside of the SEC, there weren't many super challenging games. The best teams across the nation handled business and won as they should've, including Indiana, Georgia Tech, Oregon and Miami.
Here's how Missouri's final four opponents did in Week 9, alongside a look across the country.
1. No. 3 Texas A&M | 49-25 W vs. LSU
The Aggies just delivered a dagger in Death Valley, delivering LSU its third loss of the season while also creating a head coaching vacancy. Texas A&M absolutely is a legitimate national title contender, especially with Marcel Reed at quarterback.
Despite his two interceptions thrown against the Tigers, Reed was dominant. He finished the game with 202 passing yards and two touchdowns outside of the turnovers, along with 108 rushing yards and two rushing scores. Reed is quickly emerging as a Heisman candidate and looks like he can lead his team deep into the postseason.
Texas A&M's pass rush also thrived against the LSU offensive line. The Aggies recorded seven sacks, including 1.5 from T.J. Searcy and two from Cashius Howell. Four other players recorded sacks.
In all honesty, Texas A&M is not the game that Missouri's freshman quarterback Matt Zollers would want to earn his first career start against. Everything about the Aggie defense is really solid and they'll now be ready for a freshman quarterback with minimal college football experience.
2. Mississippi State | 45-38 L vs. No. 20 Texas
Jeff Lebby nearly gained another signature win for Mississippi State, but the defensive firepower of the Texas Longhorns and coaching wits of Steve Sarkisian shone through in overtime.
From the 2:30 mark in the second quarter to the 1:47 mark in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs led, even by as much as 17 points. Arch Manning proceeded to mount a monumental comeback to save the Longhorns' season, including two touchdowns from the point where they went down.
There was a point in the season where Mississippi State looked like a potential riser in the SEC. That no longer seems to be the case, though they won't be an easy out like initially expected.
3. No. 18 Oklahoma | 34-26 L vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
Oklahoma's schedule was always viewed as a brutal one since it was revealed, and its showing its teeth to the Sooners as the season winds down. The injury to quarterback John Mateer has clearly set back Oklahoma a significant amount, something that was put on display against Ole Miss.
The Rebels are having an incredible season and have a high-powered offense that's a clear challenge to stop behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, but for a team known for its defense, Oklahoma struggled.
The Sooner defense allowed 431 total yards of offense, including 315 from Chambliss. He tore the secondary apart and didn't turn the ball over, which just about ensured a win in itself. Oklahoma just didn't have the offensive firepower to match Chambliss, even with guys like Xavier Robinson and Isaiah Satenga III posting impressive numbers.
4. Arkansas | 33-24 L vs. Auburn
The coaching hot seat rumors were squashed for one final week after Hugh Freeze and Auburn secured its first conference win over Arkansas. For the Razorbacks, things just keep on spiraling.
Arkansas now sits at 2-6 on the season, having not won a game since Arkansas State on Sept. 6. They have a great quarterback in Taylen Green, but since the firing of Sam Pittman, Fayetteville has seen nothing but dysfuntion.
That perfectly describes what happened in Fayetteville in Week 9. The Razorbacks had a legitimate chance to win, but an interception from Green that was returned for a touchdown completely changed that. Green ended up throwing three interceptions when it was all said and done and there was nothing Arkansas could do to get back in the game.
Around the country
Like recent weeks, everything seemed to be tame outside of the SEC. The teams who needed to win secured victories and the only teams that moved down in the top 10 were Miami and Georgia Tech. The only ones who moved up were Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.