Mizzou WR Marquis Johnson to Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson intends to enter the transfer portal and will not play for the Tigers in the Gator Bowl, according to PowerMizzou. Johnson was a three-year contributor for the Tigers.



In his junior season, Johnson recorded 340 receiving yards and two touchdown catches, along with a career-high 28 total receptions. Johnson took a backseat in the Missouri offense as the season went on due to the emergence of true freshman pass-catcher Donovan Olugbode.



Johnson recorded 1,075 total receiving yards, six touchdowns and 66 receptions in his career with the Tigers. As a true freshman, Johnson emerged as a potential star in the Missouri offense, posting 383 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He took a slight dip as a sophomore, posting 352 yards and only one touchdown.

Ahead of the Gator Bowl, the Tigers are down three wide receivers. James Madison II was the first to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal, followed by starter Joshua Manning. The departure of Manning was a bit of a surprise, given his ascension up the depth chart in 2025.

Available for the Gator Bowl in the wide receiver room will be freshmen Donovan Olugbode, Shaun Terry and DaMarion Fowlkes, seniors Kevin Coleman Jr., Xavier Loyd and Logan Muckey and junior Daniel Blood, along with a plethora of walk-ons.



Coleman and Olugbode were integral parts of the wide receiver room this season, but others will have to step up in the absence of Manning and Johnson. The likely candidates are Loyd and Blood, but the two freshmen in Fowlkes and Terry could also be options.



So far, a large percentage of Missouri's early transfer portal entrants have been on the offensive side of the ball. Along with the three wide receivers to do so, freshmen running backs Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood have announced their intention to enter the portal. Davis only appeared in three games, but rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the process.



If it wasn't clear before, it's evident now that the Tigers will need to dip into the transfer portal at the wide receiver spot once it opens. Losing three contributors, along with Loyd and Coleman to graduation, will only leave a few guys remaining on the roster for next season.



The other two additions to the transfer portal for the Tigers are senior safety Caleb Flagg and true freshman defensive end Javion Hilson.

The transfer portal officially opens on January 2 and is open for a 15-day period.

Follow along with Mizzou football's offseason throughout using our offseason tracker.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: